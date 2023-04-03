Stock Assessment: Breaking down the trenches

The CFL Combine presented by New Era has come and gone, which means we’re jumping into stock assessments. We’ll get started in the trenches, as we break down the offensive and defensive linemen that are headed to the CFL Draft on May 2.

General managers, coaches and scouts from across the league have just under a month to analyze what they saw at the Combine in Edmonton and to put the final touches on their draft boards. Let’s get into who showed out and who may have left something to be desired and how that might impact teams’ decisions ahead of the CFL Draft.

OL Dayton Black

SASKATCHEWAN

STOCK: UP ⬆

In a more traditionally stacked offensive line class, Dayton Black would likely be the fourth or fifth-most attractive prospect at the CFL Combine. Now he might have been the player most helped by the relatively weak class.

At the national showcase in Edmonton, Black was arguably the busiest man on the field regardless of session. He was called upon early and often in one-on-one drills, giving teams plenty of tape to go back and evaluate ahead of the draft May 2.

OL THEO GRANT

QUEEN’S

STOCK: UP ⬆

From the Invitational Combine to the big stage in Edmonton, Grant never looked out of place and actually had both combines rank as the best across the testing board for offensive linemen.

Last year former Ottawa Gee-Gees blocker Zach Pelehos followed a similar path all the way to the second overall pick. Grant won’t reach that high, but he is rising despite being a bit undersized.

OL PHILLIP GROHOVAC

WESTERN

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

Grohovac really didn’t have that bad of a combine, he just left me wanting more. His tape is solid and coming from the purple rushing machine will undoubtedly be enough for teams to trust his potential, but the combine might not have done his game justice.

OL SPENCER MASTERSON

GUELPH

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

With good size Masterson had me hopeful for a surprisingly positive combine, but his bench number was in the 25th percentile and his lower body explosion tests didn’t scream of someone ready to plug and play in the near future. He strikes me as a developmental pick who will need to do all the little things right to show teams he is worthy of keeping on the practice roster.

OL ALEXANDRE MARCOUX

MCGILL

STOCK: STABLE

As one of, if not the only natural centres at the CFL Combine, Marcoux showed why his profile as a scrappy battler has been cemented. Now for teams to go back and see him against the best interior pass rushers of the RSEQ to get a better sense for his overall game.

OL EVAN FLOREN

QUEEN’S

STOCK: SLEEPER

Despite being an original invitee to the big show, it felt like his teammate, Theo Grant, got more of the shine during combine week. Hailing from Ancaster, Ont., Floren tested well and was thrown into the fire all over the place between the tackles throughout the three days of combine practice. When it’s all said and done if he adapts to a CFL camp well, he might become the best of the class.

OL EDOUARD PARADIS

HOUSTON BAPTIST

STOCK: MYSTERY

A mean streak and a penchant for battling in a way that solely helmets and shoulder pads just don’t do justice to, Paradis is a player with good size and lower body strength, but poor movement skills. How will it transition to the CFL come May training camp, and who will feel comfortable enough with their homework to pick the Levis, QC native?

DL LAKE KORTE-MOORE

UBC

STOCK: UP ⬆

Korte-Moore showed up prepared, measured in well and carried himself like a pro throughout the extent of the combine process. At six-foot-four and 266 pounds, he could gain some extra strength and kick inside or work to perfect his pass rush skills on the end. Many at the combine had a tough time pegging exactly what role they’d see him in as a CFL player, but the potential and athleticism is there in spades.

DL FRANCIS BEMIY

SOUTHERN UTAH

STOCK: UP ⬆

While the testing numbers might not have blown you away the measurements should. At just over six-foot-three, Bemiy’s most defining trait is his 33.5-inch long arms, which give a natural advantage many players can only dream of. How he used those arms in one-on-ones at the combine paired with his natural quickness screamed of someone taken in the top-10.

DL QUINTIN SEGUIN

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

I was really excited to get to know Quintin Seguin’s game through the combine. During individual drills he was a bit sloppier than others with hands and footwork, but that’s nothing that can’t be combatted with consistent practice reps to access the potential of his six-foot-two, 271-pound frame.

DL ALEXANDER FEDCHUN

ST FRANCIS XAVIER

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

Nothing against Fedchun’s game here, he’s just significantly smaller than you expect to see at a national combine pass rush spot. The height is no issue (six-foot-three) but the 226-pound weigh in is lighter than many young CFL linebackers. He likely carves out his role on special teams and as a backup weak side linebacker, but I would have liked to see him thrown in that group at the combine rather than asked to pass rush off the edge against tackles.

DL LUKE BURTON-KRAHN

UBC

STOCK: STABLE

In the words of Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea, Burton-Krahn impressed from start to finish at the Invitational Combine, has great long-snapping skills and approaches the game the right way. O’Shea was enthused about the young Thunderbird’s potential to be a longtime CFL player when we briefly spoke at the first round of testing in Waterloo. I can’t disagree.

DL AIDAN JOHN

ST. MARY’S

STOCK: SLEEPER

The pairing of his movement skills and frame looked so natural at the Invitational Combine in Waterloo. Against bigger and better competition at the CFL Combine in Edmonton, John felt overshadowed at times but showed flashes of brilliance including an elite 20 to 40-yard split time in the dash and dropping some jaws with his 32-inch vertical jump at 248 pounds.

DL: ANTHONY BENNETT

REGINA

STOCK: MYSTERY

Similar to Fedchun, Bennett is undersized and gets away with it in Canada West as a true pass rusher. I’m not sure that will hold up at the next level. He tested well and should get a chance in the middle rounds, but his real calling is likely on special teams. If he embraces that, this mystery project could be a solid piece for the CFL team that chooses to invest in him.