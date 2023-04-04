A Lesson in Atlantics: A look back at past TDA games

TORONTO — The summer’s biggest party is right around the corner with the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders on deck to battle it out in the Touchdown Atlantic game.

This year’s July 29 contest builds on the success of last year’s game, also played between Saskatchewan and Toronto, that saw 10,866 fans soak in the beauty of the town of Wolfville for Nova Scotia’s first-ever regular season game.

There’s been no shortage of intriguing statistics, eye-brow raising plays and plenty of Maritime connections in the Touchdown Atlantic game over the years and CFL.ca takes a trip down memory lane, looking back on some of biggest moments out East.

The First: Hamilton vs. Toronto

June 11, 2005

The very first Touchdown Atlantic game happened to be an exhibition game between bitter rivals, as the Argonauts and Ticats squared off in a pre-season battle at the Universite de Moncton’s, Moncton Stadium, now Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium.

In a 16-16 tie, Hamilton’s Ben Sankey completed eight of his 11 passing attempts for 141 yards and a touchdown, while Toronto’s Damon Allen and Charles Peterson combined for 10 completions on 21 attempts for 140 and two interceptions.

Ticats running back Julien Randlein had six carries for 60 yards and a touchdown, while Craig Yeast led the receiving efforts with 81 yards and touchdown in the game.

Toronto vs. Saskatchewan

July 16, 2022

In the most recent Touchdown Atlantic game, the Saskatchewan Roughriders made their first appearance on the East Coast as they squared off against the Argonauts in front of a sellout crowd of 10,866 fans at Acadia’s Raymond Field.

Playing in his first TDA game since making his CFL debut in Atlantic Canada during the 2013 season, Saskatchewan kicker and Truro, Nova Scotia native, Brett Lauther appeared poised to claim the crown of homecoming king. Lauther connected on his third field goal attempt of the game, splitting the uprights from 32-yards away to give the Riders a 24-21 lead late in the final quarter of action.

However, the Argonauts defence rallied after the Lauther field goal and found a way to make a big splash when they needed it most. With just over 2:30 left on the clock, Toronto linebacker Wynton McManis intercepted a Cody Fajardo pass attempt and returned it for a 50-yard score. The Argos were successful on their two-point conversion attempt as they earned a 30-24 victory and spoiled Lauther’s heroics.

Montreal vs. Toronto

August 25, 2019

The game in 2019 was a gripping battle with plenty of bold play calling, headlined by a triple-reverse touchdown as the Montreal Alouettes topped the Argonauts 28-22.

The Alouettes and Argonauts combined for 981 yards of total offence, the most combined total yardage in a Touchdown Atlantic game to date. Montreal quarterback, Vernon Adams Jr. connected on 19 of his 25 passing attempts for 335 yards and two touchdowns, before scoring another with his legs on a quarterback sneak.

On the opposing sideline, Toronto quarterback, McLeod Bethel-Thompson missed on just nine of his 47 passing attempts as he threw for 464 yards and two touchdowns. Bethel-Thompson’s 464 passing yards and Adams’ 335 signify the two highest passing totals accumulated in a Touchdown Atlantic game.

The game also marked the first Touchdown Atlantic appearance for Toronto linebacker and St. Francis Xavier University alum, Henoc Muamba. Muamba contributed on the Montreal side of the ball as he made six tackles in the game.

Montreal vs. Hamilton

September 21, 2013

The 2013 matchup was a narrow escape for Hamilton as they left Atlantic Canada with a 28-26 win over Montreal, led by Henry Burris and the Ticats’ offence.

The Hamilton quarterback completed 15 of his 27 passing attempts for 176 yards in the win over the Als. However, it was receiver Andy Fantuz that was credited for throwing the lone Hamilton touchdown pass on a 10-yard completion to Marc Beswick. Fantuz also reeled in five passes for 60 yards.

Kicker Brett Lauther played the part of hero in this game for the Ticats. Making his CFL debut in Moncton, the young Maritimer went perfect making all four of his field goal attempts, including a 40-yarder that would go as his season-long for 2013.

Calgary vs. Hamilton

September 25, 2011

2011’s Touchdown Atlantic meeting between Hamilton and the Calgary Stampeders notes the highest scoring game played on the East Coast as Hamilton took a 55-36 win over Calgary.

Hamilton quarterback Kevin Glenn led his team in the win, completing 16 of his 23 passing attempts, throwing for 276 yards and three touchdowns. The leading receiver for the Ticats was Marcus Thigpen, who caught six passes, turning them for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Stampeders.

Under centre for Calgary was Burris, who completed 13 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Drew Tate was also featured at quarterback in the game as he completed eight passes for 104 yards and two touchdown passes of his own.

Calgary receiver Romby Bryant caught five passes for 75 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to Hamilton. Bryant’s three receiving touchdowns are the most in a Touchdown Atlantic game.

The Roughriders find themselves with yet another current member of their roster with Touchdown Atlantic experience of years passed. Current Saskatchewan defensive coordinator Jason Shivers helped in the Hamilton win by adding a forced fumble on the defensive side of the ball.

Edmonton vs. Toronto

September 26, 2010

The first regular season Touchdown Atlantic game featured a matchup between Edmonton and the Argonauts, with the game ending in a 24-6 win for Ricky Ray and the Green and Gold.

Ray missed on just six of his 27 passing attempts, throwing for 188 yards in the game. However, running back Calvin McCarty was the driving force behind the Edmonton offence in their win over Toronto.

McCarty carried the ball 10 times, rushing for 84 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding another 34 yards receiving to push him over 100 all-purpose yards. His contributions in the win over the Boatmen gave McCarty claim to one of the best Touchdown Atlantic performances by a running back.

On the defensive side of the ball, Edmonton’s Rod Davis put together a memorable performance of his own. The linebacker recording five tackles and an interception which he returned 74-yards for a touchdown.

Davis’ interception was one of six forced by the Edmonton defence in the 24-6 victory to claim the inaugural regular season Touchdown Atlantic game.