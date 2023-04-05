Stock Assessment: Receivers and defensive backs

Receivers and defensive backs provided the most highlight-reel worthy moments at the CFL Combine presented by New Era.

They don’t disappoint when you look back on the film of all of the work they put in while in Edmonton, either. There are ready-to-play prospects in both of these groups, along with others that with the right work and in the right settings can have productive CFL careers. Let’s get into them.

WR CLARK BARNES

GUELPH

STOCK: UP ⬆

While he sat out Sunday at the Combine with some lower body tightness, Barnes more than impressed over the course of the week as he separated with his trademark slippery route running and top-end acceleration. It was a joy to watch him work during one-on-ones Friday as he rotated positions between inside and outside slot, matching up with a variety of body types and finding ways to get open.

WR DANIEL OLADEJO

OTTAWA

STOCK: UP ⬆

An off the radar positive for me in 2023 was Oladejo. While his size is a concern, his testing was solid and the ability to play the ball in the air was special. His quick breaks and smooth feet caught my eye from the first individual session on Friday morning of Combine week and he continually showed he’s worthy of a pick as the week went on.

WR WILLY-PIERRE DIMBONGI

OTTAWA

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

As one Gee-Gee thrived another took the backseat. Dimbongi has such a promising frame and would do well to add some muscle so he could earn a roster spot on special teams, but his speed and movement tests were subpar and will make cracking a roster an uphill battle come May.

WR SAVAUGHN MAGNAYE-JONES

WESTERN

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

I’ve really enjoyed Magnaye-Jones’ career at Western and thought he fit in well amongst the CFL Combine receiving group. I was really hoping he’d separate himself, though and his size is a major concern, ranking in the first percentile for both height and weight.

WR JEREMY MURPHY

CONCORDIA

STOCK: STABLE

He’s got a natural ability to create space for himself, and HUGE hands that receivers could only dream of. Murphy won’t be running away from anyone at the next level, but he could be a productive 20-target receiver almost immediately in this league if he becomes an expert at the intricacies of CFL offences.

WR JAMES BASALYGA

WATERLOO

STOCK: SLEEPER

Nobody is talking about this undersized receiver from Waterloo, but I am telling you right now he has the most natural hands of the entire group evaluated in Edmonton. No body catches, all confidence in his abilities and put together with some more explosive traits he could be difficult to cut from a camp.

WR GABRIEL APPIAH-KUBI

YORK

STOCK: MYSTERY

You might have noticed by now the trend is smaller receivers, but none measured in as small as this York Lions’ burner. Appiah-Kubi advanced from the invitational to Edmonton and once again had a solid testing day, but what is he as a CFL player? That’s a tough question to answer as of now.

DB JACOB TAYLOR

ALBERTA

STOCK: UP ⬆

While he likely projects as more of a weakside linebacker in the CFL, the big body type reminds me of Taylor Loffler. The fire that obviously burns in the Golden Bear from the way he carries himself will only intrigue defensive coordinators and position coaches around the CFL more.

DB JAKE KELLY

BISHOP’S

STOCK: UP ⬆

Amongst all the hype of Siriman Bagayogo, Taylor, Charlie Ringland and Lucas Cormier, Kelly went out to Edmonton and put on a damn show athletically. It’s not surprising for those of us who followed the East-West Bowl practices of 2022, but he only added to his worth with consistent playmaking at the big show.

DB ROBERT PANABAKER

WESTERN

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

Being asked to play defensive back at a national combine is anything but fair. It’s downright unrealistic being left on an island but Panabaker measured in and tested below what I had projected before battling to stay afloat amongst his elite defensive back brethren.

PATRICK BURKE JR.

LAURIER

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

Not so much down as sideways, I like Burke’s game but wanted to see him take control a bit more in the individual sessions at the Combine. I have no doubt he’ll get drafted but likely later after this showing and he’ll really have to battle for a CFL roster spot.

DB SIRIMAN BAGAYOGO

GUELPH

STOCK: STABLE

He’s long, has that classic defensive back swagger and has a lot of upside for decision makers. Some questions on positional and scheme fit can be put to pause for now while we just appreciate a really good football player who put in a solid week of testing and practices.

DB LUCAS CORMIER

MOUNT ALLISON

STOCK: SLEEPER

Similar to Jake Kelly above, Cormier came from a smaller AUS school and made plays all over the place. In a deep DB class he won’t be the headline, but he has a real chance to make a career for himself if he continues to grow and learn the game after getting picked May 2.

DB CHARLIE RINGLAND

SASKATCHEWAN

STOCK: MYSTERY

There is no mystery here about Ringland’s game. He’s an excellent prospect with a lot of promise. Unfortunately he suffered a knee injury at the combine which could call into question if a team thinks he is worth drafting now to hold onto, or pick him up when healthy as a free agent. A top-30 pick for me if he were healthy, I just hope someone gives him the chance he deserves when he’s recovered.