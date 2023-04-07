Bombers sign WR Gavin Garner and OL Tyler Grisolia

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American receiver Gavin Garner and Canadian offensive lineman Tyler Grisolia.

Garner (six-foot-five, 220 pounds), comes to the Blue Bombers after attending rookie mini camps with both the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints last spring. He finished his five-year collegiate career at Northwestern Oklahoma State with 149 receptions for 2,414 yards and 25 touchdowns in 40 games. His final season was his most productive, catching 58 passes for 1,099 yards and 12 touchdowns while being named a member of the Don Hansen NCAA Division II Honorable Mention All-American team.

Grisolia (six-foot-three, 305 pounds) dressed for seven games for the University of Toronto Blues last year and most recently attended the CFL’s Invitational Combine at the University of Waterloo in early March.