Steinberg’s MMQB: Five 2023 breakout candidates

You can hear the 2023 season knocking on the door. We’re just over a month away from main training camps opening across the league. Rookie camps are slated to start exactly one month from today. Yep, we’re in full season prep mode now.

For this week’s MMQB, we’ve identified five players poised for breakout campaigns in 2023.

A.J. Ouellette | Toronto Argonauts | Running back

While some might consider last year a breakout season, I looked at 2022 as putting Ouellette on the CFL map. Now that he’s here, and after a standout performance for Toronto in the 109th Grey Cup, I’m expecting even bigger things for Ouellette this year. Entering his fourth season with the Argos, there’s no more mystery as to what the bruising tailback is capable of if given an extended opportunity.

Ouellette got that chance for the first time midway through last year after Andrew Harris sustained a torn pectoral muscle in Week 10. When Harris returned for the playoffs, Ouellette remained a big part of Toronto’s offence in tandem with the future Hall of Famer. After his two bruising Grey Cup touchdown runs, and even with Harris back for another season, Ouellette remains a very important piece for the Argonauts.

Dillon Mitchell | Edmonton Elks | Receiver

Amid a frustrating 4-14 season for the Elks that included an 0-9 record at home, Mitchell was a massive bright spot. The rookie receiver flew under a lot of radars in 2022, but I can’t see that happening in year two. In fact, Edmonton’s decision to re-up with Mitchell on a two-year extension in October was quietly one of the team’s best decisions last year.

Mitchell’s numbers last season were stellar, especially considering he didn’t sign with Edmonton until late July. Upon debuting with the Elks, Mitchell racked up 637 receiving yards and four touchdowns and emerged as a top offensive weapon in the team’s final eight games. With newcomers Eugene Lewis and Steven Dunbar Jr., Edmonton boasts a stacked group of receivers for 2023. With Mitchell’s talent, though, I can’t see him getting lost in the shuffle.

Titus Wall | Calgary Stampeders | Defensive back

Had he not missed eight games with a foot injury, I think people would have been talking a whole lot more about Wall’s rookie campaign with the Stamps. His impact certainly didn’t go unnoticed in Calgary, though, as teammates spoke all season about Wall’s importance. In 10 appearances and nine starts at SAM, Wall racked up 39 defensive tackles, two sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns. He touched every facet of the game.

And now Wall, who turns 24 early next month, seems poised for a huge sophomore campaign as he’ll enter his second CFL training camp as an integral part of Calgary’s defensive backfield. Wall’s skillset translates well with the unique asks of a cover linebacker, but he also took reps at safety last year. Wherever Wall lines up in 2023, get ready for big things.

Ben Hladik | BC Lions | Linebacker

If Hladik isn’t a household defensive name right now, it feels like he will be by the time 2023 comes to an end. For the first time in his young career, 24-year-old Hladik will enter a season on top of a CFL depth chart. The Vernon, BC product is slotted in as the Lions’ starting MIKE linebacker, which means Hladik is poised to build on his impressive sophomore campaign.

Last year saw Hladik finish with 59 defensive tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble despite not starting for more than a quarter of the season. After Bo Lokombo went down with an elbow injury, Hladik’s big opportunity came in Week 7 and he took over at middle linebacker the following game. In fact, Hladik’s outstanding relief work allowed the Lions, at least in part, to trade former first overall pick Jordan Williams to Toronto in the off-season. With him and Lokombo set to form an all-Canadian linebacker duo, get ready for some huge numbers for Hladik this season.

Anthony Lanier II | Saskatchewan Roughriders | Defensive lineman

Much like Wall, you wonder how much more buzz would have surrounded Lanier last season had it not been for a mid-season ailment. A Week 11 injury took Lanier out of action for seven games. Even still, he finished with eight sacks and two forced fumbles in just 11 appearances.

Perhaps not with the fanfare of other defensive tackles like Micah Johnson, Dylan Wynn or Mike Rose, Lanier quietly emerged as one of the league’s most disruptive interior forces in 2022. Back for a third season with Saskatchewan, Lanier and fellow returnee Pete Robertson will be counted on as front four cornerstones for a second straight season.