CFL partners with RudderStack to open new paths to fan engagement

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has partnered with RudderStack as its league-wide customer data platform vendor. This relationship represents the latest in the CFL’s continuing digital transformation, which began in December 2021 with the announcement of a ground-breaking partnership with Genius Sports. The addition of RudderStack to the league’s marketing technology stack will help deliver a more tailored fan experience.

“From coast to coast to coast, our league has the most incredible fans” said Tyler Mazereeuw, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at the CFL. “But our fans in BC are different from our fans in Hamilton; and Rider Nation has different priorities than our East Coast communities. Casual fans may wish to learn more about players, while seasoned fans may want to see the latest team merchandise.

“To customize our marketing efforts and to deliver them at scale, we must sort through, organize and better understand our fan data. Through our strategic partnership with RudderStack, we’ll gain additional insights and we’ll be in a stronger position to deliver more personalized communications, bespoke experiences and more relevant engagement.”

RELATED

» CFL and Genius Sports: Delivering the next generation of interactive fan experiences

Founded in 2019, RudderStack specializes in delivering trustworthy, real-time data to cloud data warehouses and conducting in-depth analysis to provide a clear picture of customer profiles and preferences. With an expert team composed of data engineers and data scientists, RudderStack prioritizes privacy and security when providing information to the league and CFL teams.

“Much like the CFL, we believe in putting people first. This principle guides not only better business, but also better relationships with customers, and in this case, fans,” said Eric Omwega, Vice President of Marketing at RudderStack. “Our data-driven insights will provide precise information, allowing the league to cater to specific individuals or entire markets to create a more personal connection.”

The partnership between RudderStack and the CFL furthers the league’s commitment to pursue innovative avenues of engagement and explore new ways to connect fans with the game they love.

“From the CFL Newsletter with the latest updates and information, to CFL GameZone with exclusive games, contests, prizes and much more, we’re only scratching the surface of fan engagement,” added Mazereeuw. “RudderStack will allow the league to push its boundaries and give fans what they want and deserve – a CFL experience to truly call their own.”