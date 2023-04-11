REDBLACKS sign five, including 2021 pick Keegan Markgraf

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have added five players to their roster ahead of training camps opening on May 14.

Among those signings is the REDBLACKS’ 42nd overall pick from the 2021 CFL Draft, long snapper Keegan Markgraf. The six-foot-three, 232-pound Hamilton, Ont. product played 39 games for the Utah Utes between 2018 and 2021.

The REDBLACKS have also signed American linebacker Emmanuel Beal (six-foot, 214 pounds, Oklahoma), American defensive backs Deandre Lamont (five-foot-11, 190 pounds, Illinois State) Tareke Lewis (five-foot-11, 180 pounds, Utah) and American running back Deon McIntosh (six-foot, 200 pounds, Washington State).