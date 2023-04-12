Diversity In Football Progam presented by Securian Canada welcomes nine participants

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League is thrilled to welcome nine participants to this year’s Diversity in Football Program presented by Securian Canada – a leading insurance provider of innovative, life-ready insurance solutions in Canada and the league’s official life insurance partner.

Through the development program, one participant from a diverse cultural background will join each team’s football operations department to gain valuable knowledge and experience working in professional sports. The four-week program includes teams’ training camps running May 14 to June 3.

“The importance of growing our game – reaching new communities and engaging more people – goes beyond our league,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

“This program reflects the need to create a sustainable and inclusive future for our great game and for regions and communities from coast-coast-to-coast. For us, that starts by creating a more welcoming and open environment with a foundation rooted in respect for all peoples and the inclusion of new and different views.”

“We are proud to support the CFL in championing greater diversity and inclusion in football, by creating meaningful employment opportunities and reflecting diverse lived experiences in our places of work,” said Nigel Branker, Chief Executive Officer, Securian Canada.

“As a purpose-driven organization that prioritizes embedding diversity, equity and inclusion in everything we do, we are pleased to be planting seeds of change to help create meaningful careers for diverse Canadians.”

Following his completion of the program last year, Nathan Taylor of LaSalle, Que., was hired by the Ottawa REDBLACKS as the team’s running backs coach.

The CFL and Securian Canada are dedicated to offering an integrated and educational experience to all program participants as they continue their football journeys.

DIVERSITY IN FOOTBALL PROGRAM PRESENTED BY SECURIAN CANADA – 2023 COHORT

(Team: Name | Hometown | Area of focus)

• Montreal: Tara Mrakic | Lasalle, Que. | Coaching

• Ottawa: Gregory Coates-Cameron | Guelph, Ont. | Coaching

• Toronto: Nicolas Larrieux | Montreal | Strength and conditioning

• Hamilton: Matt Bucknor | Hamilton, Ont. | Coaching

• Winnipeg: Alysha Emerson | Mississauga, Ont. | Coaching

• Saskatchewan: Jack Louisdort | Toronto | Coaching

• Calgary: Jabari Arthur | Calgary | Coaching

• Edmonton: Greig Longchamps | Montreal | Coaching

• BC: Khaalid Hicks | Longueuil, Que. | Coaching

ABOUT SECURIAN CANADA

​Securian Canada offers practical, life-ready insurance and protection solutions that help provide financial security, so that Canadians can spend more time making every moment count. To learn more, visit securiancanada.ca.