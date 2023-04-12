Mock 1.0: What will Ottawa do with the first overall pick?

TORONTO — The CFL Combine presented by New Era is the books and the 2023 CFL Draft is just a few weeks away.

CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson offers up the first three rounds in his first mock draft ahead of the Draft on May 2.

What will Ottawa do with their first overall pick? Will the CFL Combine standouts go in the first round? Those questions and more will be answered in Marsh’s Mock 1.0 below.

ROUND 1

1. OTTAWA

LWAL UGUAK

DL | UCT At all of six-foot-five and 271-pounds, Lwal Uguak didn’t get much of a chance to make impact plays during the Horned Frogs charmed run through the end of 2022. In Ottawa however, he’ll get a chance to play quickly and learn from crafty vet Cleyon Laing. The REDBLACKS could go receiver here, or even future offensive lineman, but I believe adding Uguak will set them up a measurable gain in interior presence quickly in what needs to be a more successful season.

2. EDMONTON

JONATHAN SUTHERLAND

DB | PENN STATE Chris Jones and Geroy Simon showed at the 2022 CFL Draft that they love versatility when they picked Enock Makonzo from Coastal Carolina in the first round. Adding another body capable of playing safety or either outside linebacker position will only help the Elks defence become more confusing while adding one of the best athletes in the entire draft.

3. SASKATCHEWAN

DONTAE BULL

OL | FRESNO STATE The Riders need offensive line help. This has absolutely nothing to do with coaching changes, schemes, pressure to win now or a different quarterback calling the shots. Forget all those variables. The Riders need protection help now and with Sidy Sow likely NFL bound for at least a few years, this should be the pick for general manager Jeremy O’Day and staff.

4. CALGARY

COLE TUCKER

REC | NORTHERN ILLINOIS When Bo Levi Mitchell left, so too did the Stampeders tendency to sling it all over the place. Cole Tucker replaces Richie Sindani, who wasn’t offered a contract by Calgary in free agency, as a Canadian receiver on the roster. Tucker’s timing and chemistry with Jake Maier could be Zach Collaros-Dalton Schoen light if they get on the same page quickly to dominate underneath.



5. MONTREAL

LB | MONTREAL It has to happen. Either here or two picks later, I don’t see general manager Danny Maciocia or defensive coordinator Noel Thorpe letting a Carabins star linebacker slip through their grasp. Especially when they have two picks in the first round, where I believe Brodrique deserves to be picked.

6. HAMILTON

FRANCIS BEMIY

DL | SOUTHERN UTAH In five years with Southern Utah, Francis Bemiy racked up 38.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and 13 sacks. Mason Bennett, Kwaku Boateng and Anthony Federico would make this a crowded room, but Bemiy’s positional flexibility could make him a situational swing man and worth the sixth overall pick.

7. MONTREAL

SIDY SOW

OL | EASTERN MICHIGAN Sidy Sow is the best lineman in the draft for me. He might not come to the CFL immediately, but if the Bromont, QC native ever did, he could slot in amongst the likes of Pier-Olivier Lestage and form a formidable French front. The risk is worth it in Montreal if they intend to be a punishing run-heavy team with Jason Maas at the controls.

8. WINNIPEG

LAKE KORTE-MOORE

DL | UBC Lake Korte-Moore has a relentless motor and special teams flexibility. The Bombers are all about drafting solid, well-rounded players and Korte-Moore fits the bill for me with the size and athleticism that screams late first round.

9. BC

JACOB TAYLOR

DB/LB | ALBERTA With the pick acquired in exchange for Jordan Williams‘ move to Toronto, the Argos get a former Most Outstanding Rookie and BC attempts to replace his services with a physical special teams ready defensive back turned linebacker. Taylor could potentially line up alongside Ben Hladik in a couple of years to form a special Canadian linebacking duo, if the Lions play their cards right.

ROUND 2

1 (10). OTTAWA

JARED WAYNE

REC | PITT Worthy of being a top pick, Jared Wayne’s Pro Day numbers might have put him further up NFL team draft boards, but Ottawa has so many picks and I believe the risk is well-received here after eventually signing Uguak and the picks to follow.

2 (11). SASKATCHEWAN

CLARK BARNES

REC | GUELPH The Kian-Schaffer Baker experience has been a massively positive one for the Riders. After Kiondre Smith found his footing in Hamilton last year, another Gryphons pass-catcher, Clark Barnes, lands in the top-15 ready to contribute, while mixed in amongst Jake Wieneke, Brayden Lenius, Schaffer-Baker and Derel Walker.

3 (12). OTTAWA

SYDNEY BROWN

DB | ILLINOIS Again, Ottawa has so many picks to play with here. Sydney Brown is an NFL player according to all accounts, but if he comes back north of the border, Ottawa could get a game-changing safety to rally their defence around with little price to pay for the hope.

4 (13). MONTREAL

DAVID DALLAIRE

FB | LAVAL Jeshrun Antwi, James Tuck and Alexandre Gagne are on the roster as big body backs but you know Maciocia is always looking for what’s next. David Dallaire is a unique body type who could develop into a mixture of inside slotback and full-time fullback to open up the Alouettes playbook.

5 (14). BC

CHASE BROWN

RB | ILLINOIS Just like his brother, Chase Brown is more than likely to get a solid NFL look, but BC doesn’t have a defined future at running back and after going practical in the first round, they can afford to hit and hope here for what would be a resetting of the backfield plan in BC should Brown come north.

6 (15). WINNIPEG

PHILLIP GROHOVAC

OL | WESTERN The Bombers are pretty much set at offensive line, but depth is always needed and in a shallow talent pool this year, Phillip Grohovac is one of the more appealing prospects who could fill in behind Liam Dobson anytime.

7 (16). TORONTO

JEREMY MURPHY

REC | CONCORDIA The Argos don’t have much need to find a play-now starter with so many talented Canadians on the roster that helped power their 2022 Grey Cup win. That being said, Murphy would be a nice big bodied piece to slot in behind Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and force Tommy Nield to keep pushing his development forward.

(TERRITORIAL PICK) 8 (17). OTTAWA(TERRITORIAL PICK)

JAMES PETER

LB | OTTAWA A first-team U SPORTS All-Canadian this past season, James Peter is undersized but flat out made plays at a variety of levels in the Gee-Gees defence. He is everything you’d want with a ‘free’ pick and will be ready to rumble on special teams from day one.

(TERRITORIAL PICK) 9 (18). EDMONTON(TERRITORIAL PICK)

RILEY SZAFRANSKI

DL | ALBERTA Riley Szafranski caught my eye at the Invitational Combine in Waterloo. Both he or U of A teammates Kwadwo Boahen and Donovan Burgmaier, or even Jacob Taylor if he’s still around, would be great fits for the Elks here.

ROUND 3



1 (19). OTTAWA

RB | DELAWARE STATE Brendan Gillanders is gone, the backfield is open in Ottawa, and Ante Litre is the same style. I could see Thomas Bertrand-Hudon in a REDBLACKS uniform tomorrow running down on kickoff.

2 (20). EDMONTON

HARRISON BAGAYOGO

DB | GUELPH I seriously doubt Harrison Bagayogo falls this far in the draft, but every year a player languishes about 10-picks longer than expected. If teams can’t find the fit, Edmonton will capitalize early in the third round.



3 (21). SASKATCHEWAN

OL | SASKATCHEWAN It’s not just a Saskatchewan boy who stays home and plays for the Riders, Dayton Black has real upside and plenty of long term potential if he can just improve his footwork and ability to anchor.



4 (22). CALGARY

TE | SAINT MARY’S One of the most intriguing prospects in the combine process was Howard. He’s a long body capable of playing multiple positions who I’d honestly just love to see team up with Stampeders big man Luther Hakunavanhu to give quarterback Jake Maier some monster targets over the middle.

5 (23). EDMONTON

EDOUARD PARADIS

OL | HOUSTON BAPTIST One of the few lineman to show the kind of mean streak that will attract coaches like Chris Jones, Edouard Paradis has the build to grow into the CFL game and will fight right to the bitter end of every pass rush one-on-one in camp. Ruffling feathers be damned, it’s football.

6 (24). CALGARY

QUINTIN SEGUIN

DL | CHARLESTON SOUTHERN The Stampeders don’t necessarily need an interior lineman, but Quintin Seguin is likely worthy of a higher pick and I could see him rotating between Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and Derek Wiggan before Labour Day.

7 (25). OTTAWA

EVAN FLOREN

OL | QUEEN’S After dabbling into the defensive line and a couple potential future picks including receivers and defensive backs, it’s time for the REDBLACKS to get someone ready to backup their stellar line class of 2022. Evan Floren fits the bill.

8 (26). WINNIPEG

JAKE KELLY

DB | BISHOP’S A freaky athlete with a quiet demeanour and killer sense for playing the football in the air, Jake Kelly might interview his way as high as the second round but as a developmental safety with specials experience. The 26th pick suits Winnipeg just fine.