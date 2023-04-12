Ticats sign five, including OT Gannon Grider

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, defensive back DeMarkus Acy, offensive lineman Gannon Grider and receivers Brennan Eagles and Neil Pau’u. All five players are Americans.

Fleet-Davis, 24, most recently spent time with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs (2022). The six-foot, 213-pound native of Oxon Hill, MD played 42 games over five seasons (2017-2021) at the University of Maryland, totalling 276 carries for 1,343 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 52 receptions for 549 yards and four touchdowns.

Acy, 24, previously spent time in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2021) and also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers (2020), Seattle Seahawks (2020) and Washington Commanders (2021). Prior to turning pro, the six-foot-two, 195-pound native of Dallas, TX played 47 games over four seasons at the University of Missouri, where he posted 99 total tackles, including six tackles for loss, three interceptions, 23 pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He was named second-team All-SEC by the coaches in 2018.

Grider, 23, played 40 games over five seasons at Benedictine University (2018-2022). The six-foot-seven, 310-pound native of Highland, IN primarily featured at right tackle in college. While at Benedictine, Grider also competed in numerous tack & field events, including shot put, discus, hammer throw, weight throw and javelin.

Eagles, 24, most recently played with the Philadelphia Stars (2022) of the USFL and spent time in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys (2021) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent and also spent time with the Green Bay Packers (2021). The six-foot-four, 229-pound native of Baton Rouge, LA played 32 games over three seasons at the University of Texas (2018-2020), registering 61 receptions for 1,026 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Pau’u, 27, most recently spent time with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills (2022). The six-foot-four, 215-pound native of Santa Ana, CA played 46 games over four seasons at Brigham Young University (2017-2021) where he totalled 1,484 yards and 13 touchdowns.