Black is the New Orange: Lions reveal Blackout, Fog Grey jerseys

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have unveiled a re-brand of their New Era uniforms with an emphasis on both their historic past and exhilarating present and future.

Starting in 2023, the Lions will don Blackout at home and Fog Grey on the road while the club’s helmets will remain the same with their iconic ‘BC’ mark.

First Look: BC Lions fresh new unis [1 of 25] (Thomas Skrlj/CFL.ca)

“Look good, feel good, play great. I love them,” said starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

“Whenever you wear all black, there is just something about it. It’s intimidating. I know that the first home game is going to be exciting with the fans yelling and screaming as we go out there and do what we do. I’ve worn grey before at Oregon, and those were one of my favourites.”

The new home look, Blackout, marks a return to the Lions championship past as black will serve as the primary colour with bold orange details on the numbers and name bars. To complete the look, black pants and orange striping will tie the uniform together.

Black was the primary uniform colour for many of the franchise’s greatest moments, highlighted by Grey Cup wins in 2000 and 2006 as well as a couple of memorable Western Final triumphs in that same decade; each of those in front of crowds of 50,000-plus at BC Place.

Paying homage to BC’s west coast image, the Lions will be hitting the road with a completely new and exciting look in 2023. The Fog Grey uniforms feature black numbering with orange trim and grey name bars.

Grey pants with orange and black striping complete the Fog Grey collection to represent exactly how the Lions want to play away from home: impenetrable and ominous. The new road look represents an exciting change as the franchise looks to build off of a thrilling turnaround in 2022 and create a new era of on-field memories for Lions fans.

Fans can purchase their Blackout and Fog Grey uniforms HERE. Lions season ticket holders receive a 15-percent discount while all Canadian orders over $225 will receive free shipping on their purchase.

The Lions kick off the 2023 CFL season with a bout against the Stampeders in Calgary at McMahon Stadium on June 8. Their first home game at BC Place is in Week 2 when they host the Edmonton Elks.