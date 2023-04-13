REDBLACKS re-sign DL Davon Coleman

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have re-signed American defensive lineman Davon Coleman through the 2023 CFL season.

Coleman, 32, is entering his sixth CFL season, and third with the REDBLACKS. The Cleveland, OH native appeared in 14 games last season, recording 16 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, one of which was returned for his first career CFL touchdown.

Through 77 career games — split between the REDBLACKS, Toronto Argonauts, BC Lions, and Hamilton Tiger-Cats — Coleman has racked up a total of 174 tackles, 24 sacks and three interceptions to go with last season’s forced fumble and pair of recoveries.