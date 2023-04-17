Als sign National linebacker Harelimana to two-year deal

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that the team has signed National linebacker Brian Harelimana to a new two-year contract.

Harelimana (6’2”, 228 lbs.) played in every game for the Alouettes in 2022, making 12 defensive tackles, six on special teams and three quarterback sacks. The 27-year-old Montrealer also forced a fumble.

In his first year in the nest in 2021, he played in eight games, making two defensive tackles and three on special teams.

With the Université de Montréal Carabins, the Laval, QC resident was voted a RSEQ first-team all-star from 2017 to 2019, as well as a first team All-Canadian in 2018, and a second team All-Canadian the following year.

The former Vanier College Cheetah intercepted one pass and made five tackles in the 2019 Vanier Cup game, prior to being drafted in the fourth round (33rd overall) of the 2020 CFL Draft one year later.

“Brian has continued to improve since we drafted him,” said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. “He is a versatile player who brings a lot to our defensive unit. Whether it’s in the locker room, on the field or in the community, Brian always raises his hand, which is why he is appreciated by everyone.”

The Alouettes also added American defensive lineman L.B. Mack III (Rhode Island University) to the roster.