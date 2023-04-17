Elks give DB Marcus Lewis a second look

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive back Marcus Lewis, the club announced Monday. ​

Lewis played four games for the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2021, recording nine total tackles. He signed with the Elks in Feb. 2022 before being released prior to training camp.

RELATED

» Free Agency Moves: Edmonton Elks

» Eugene Lewis brings his helping hands to Edmonton

» Landry: Cornelius confident with new trio of pass catchers

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates



Last season Lewis appeared in six games for the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL, recording 13.5 tackles (11 solo, 5 assists).

Collegiately the Washington, DC., native spent two seasons with the University of Maryland (2018-2019), racking up 44 total tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups, and one fumble recovery in 15 games for the Terrapins. Lewis played his freshman and sophomore years with Florida State before transferring for his junior year.

In addition, the Elks have released Felix Harper (QB).