Riders add size to their o-line with Colton Lamson

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Colton Lamson, the team announced on Monday.

Lamson (six-foot-six, 296 pounds) spent five collegiate seasons (2017-2021) at UC Davis. The California native saw action in 37 games, primarily at left tackle.

In both 2018 and 2019, Lamson was part of an offensive line that allowed the fewest number of sacks in the Big Sky Conference. He won the Tony Kays award as the Aggies most improved offensive player after the 2021 spring season.

Lamson previously spent one season (2016) at Sacramento City College as a defensive lineman. He was named a team captain and recorded 24 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.