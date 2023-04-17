Stamps sign American DL Mandy Alonso

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Mandy Alonso, the team announced on Monday.

Alonso played 55 games and made 39 starts over five seasons at the University of Virginia. He accumulated 116 tackles during his time with the Cavaliers including 20 tackles for loss. Alonso recorded 9.5 sacks and also had one forced fumble and three passes defended.

Alonso served as one of Virginia’s team captains during his senior season.

RELATED

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Steinberg’s MMQB: Key off-season departures and movement

» Landry: Ka’Deem Carey ready to climb mountain in ’23