Steinberg’s MMQB: Key off-season departures and replacements

Trying to remember all the big-name players who have changed teams this off-season can be a difficult task. It really has been that busy over the last two months. With free agency winding down and our focus turning to the coming season, this week’s column focuses on some of the most interesting departures we’ve seen this winter.

BC Lions: Nathan Rourke, quarterback

Fans across the country are rooting for Rourke as he embarks on his NFL journey with the Jacksonville Jaguars. To see a Canadian quarterback get a shot south of the border is a special and unique thing. But regardless of his passport, the Lions said goodbye to a generational talent at the game’s most important position.

BC has done a nice job adjusting on the fly, though. Vernon Adams Jr. played well down the stretch after being acquired from Montreal late last season. The Lions also traded for Dane Evans from Hamilton in February and signed Dominque Davis in free agency, giving them solid quarterback depth. And, even factoring in Bryan Burnham’s retirement, BC boasts a dynamic group of receivers led by Dominique Rhymes, Lucky Whitehead, and Keon Hatcher. The Lions have made it clear that Adams is their No. 1 but whoever lines up under centre this season will have an impressive array of options.

Toronto Argonauts: McLeod Bethel-Thompson, quarterback

Bethel-Thompson’s decision to sign in the USFL wasn’t made easily, especially after winning the 109th Grey Cup with the Argos in November. Bethel-Thompson had his critics during four years as a starter in Toronto, but you can’t dispute the stability he provided. Bethel-Thompson led the CFL in attempts in two of the last three seasons and was last year’s yardage leader at 4,731. He was a workhorse and his departure leaves a void.

So now, the door is wide open for Chad Kelly entering his second CFL season. Kelly started one game in 2022, throwing for 264 yards and two touchdowns in Toronto’s regular season finale in October. Perhaps more memorable was how he turned the tide in relief of Bethel-Thompson, as the Argos engineered a thrilling fourth quarter comeback in the Grey Cup. Kelly is exciting to watch but our book on him is limited, which is why he is one of 2023’s most fascinating players.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers: Casey Sayles, defensive tackle

Winnipeg has said goodbye to very few household names as they attempt a fourth consecutive Grey Cup appearance. But after two standout seasons with the Bombers, 27-year-old Sayles signed with Hamilton in free agency to bolster their already formidable defensive line. Sayles was a force in Winnipeg’s interior in 2022 racking up 36 tackles and six sacks and his presence won’t be easy to replace.

The loss of Sayles puts more onus on defensive line mainstays Willie Jefferson, Jackson Jeffcoat and Jake Thomas. That’s a pretty good trio to count on. It’ll be interesting to see who Winnipeg pairs with Thomas at defensive tackle with both Cameron Lawson and Ricky Walker returning for the 2023 campaign.

Montreal Alouettes: Eugene Lewis, receiver

Off-season uncertainty prior to Montreal’s recent sale prompted a few of last year’s offensive leaders to sign elsewhere. That list is headlined by Lewis, who signed in Edmonton after another standout season where he led the Alouettes in every receiving category. Quarterback Trevor Harris and fellow receiver Jake Wieneke also left this winter, both signing with the Riders.

It’s how Montreal’s offence will look minus Lewis that interests me most, though. Lewis became the focal point for the Als last season, especially after tailback William Stanback went down with injury in Week 1. Fortunately, Stanback returned in October and appeared in Montreal’s final six games. Even with additions like quarterback Cody Fajardo and receiver Greg Ellingson, it feels like Stanback will need to be the centrepiece of this offence in 2023.

Calgary Stampeders: Jameer Thurman, linebacker

In his first year as the team’s full-time middle linebacker, Thurman touched every part of Calgary’s defence last season. In 15 games, Thurman recorded 73 tackles, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. His incredible range, sure tackling and ability to drop into coverage allowed the Stampeders myriad options with their defensive packages. And now Thurman is a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Calgary seems well set up to absorb Thurman’s departure, however. 2022 CFL All-Star Cameron Judge is back for another year after a great first season with the Stamps. Judge will be a solid WILL linebacker companion for whoever slides into Thurman’s vacant MIKE position. Free agent signing Micah Awe, coming off a strong season in Montreal, and returnee Silas Stewart are both potential options to pair with Judge.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats: Jumal Rolle, defensive back

After four stellar seasons in Hamilton, Rolle opted to sign with Montreal in free agency. His departure opens an interesting competition at boundary corner, one of the most difficult positions in the sport. Rolle had been automatic in that spot for the last couple years and finished last season with 35 tackles, two interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.

For the first time in a long time, the Ticats have seen a lot of turnover in their defensive backfield this winter. Mainstays Ciante Evans (Montreal) and Cariel Brooks (Ottawa) have also signed elsewhere, while Hamilton has added Chris Edwards and Javien Elliott. With Richard Leonard and Tunde Adeleke leading the list of returnees, I’m fascinated to see how things shake out in Hamilton’s secondary.

Saskatchewan Roughriders: Darnell Sankey, linebacker

Sankey was one of Saskatchewan’s biggest free agent splashes a year ago and he delivered. 2022 saw Sankey lead the CFL in defensive tackles for a second straight season with 120 while adding three sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles. He was exactly what Saskatchewan was looking for, but Sankey opted to head south to the XFL for 2023.

Fortunately, the Roughriders extended a guy who seems readymade to move into Sankey’s spot at MIKE linebacker. That would be Larry Dean, who played last season on the weak side but spent most of his career prior in the middle. Saskatchewan could also keep Dean at WILL and promote fellow returnee Justin Herdman-Reed as Sankey’s replacement. Crucially, even with such a big departure, the Riders have options.

Ottawa REDBLACKS: Darvin Adams, receiver

I guess we can’t officially call Adams an Ottawa departure, as he remains an unsigned free agent as of this publishing. It’s strange that Adams hasn’t found a CFL home for 2023, as he was quietly very productive with the REDBLACKS last year. After six years in Winnipeg, Adams went for 949 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Ottawa last season and would be a solid, reliable option in most CFL offences.

Even without Adams, the REDBLACKS have a solid crew at receiver led by Jaelon Acklin, who returns for a second year. Ottawa can also roll out Nate Behar and newcomers Shaq Evans and Lemar Durant for quarterback Jeremiah Masoli this season. Most positively, the REDBLACKS have added far more than they’ve lost in free agency, even if Adams remains on the market.

Edmonton Elks: Kenny Lawler, receiver

Much like Ottawa, the Elks have added far more than they’ve lost this off-season. Edmonton’s most significant departure is definitely Lawler, however, as he returned to his old stomping grounds in Winnipeg after a one-year hiatus. And, despite all kinds of quarterback instability in 2022, Lawler’s lone season in Edmonton was a productive one. Despite only appearing in 12 games, Lawler led the Elks with 894 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

It seems Edmonton was prepared for Lawler to return to the Bombers, though. The Elks targeted receivers in a big way in free agency, adding all three of Eugene Lewis, Steven Dunbar Jr. and Kyran Moore on Day 1 of signing season. With Dillon Mitchell and Emmanuel Arceneaux both returning, Edmonton looks flush at the position even without Lawler in the fold.