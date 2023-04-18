Als extend Global punter Joseph Zema through 2024

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have extended Global punter Joseph Zema through the 2024 season.

Zema (six-foot, 215 pounds) finished fourth in punting average in the CFL in 2022, maintaining a 47.3-yard average, on top of forcing opposing offences to start from inside their 10-yard line 10 times last season, good for the third-highest total in the league. The 28-year-old Australian also finished third with an average of 38.1 net yards (punt yards minus return yards).

“Joseph has a very strong leg and I am very impressed with him,” said Alouettes’ general manager Danny Maciocia. “He has been very good with us since he joined our team, being able to push back the opposing teams very deep in their territory.”

The Alouettes had selected Zema in the first round (sixth overall) of the CFL Global Draft in 2021. He went on to earn the punter’s job during the team’s training camp. He will be entering his third season in Montreal in 2023.

The Alouettes also announced that they have released American defensive back Kenneth Durden (Youngstown State).