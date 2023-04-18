Lions sign three, including K Casey Bednarski

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have added three Americans to their training camp roster: defensive backs Jaylon McClain-Sapp and Tre Webb plus kicker Casey Bednarski.

McClain-Sapp (five-foot-11, 181 pounds) spent 2022 with the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers where the Jacksonville, FL native recorded seven tackles and one interception. He attended training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 after signing as a non-drafted free agent in May. In 38 games over five seasons at Marshall (2016-2020), McClain-Sapp registered 31 total tackles, 17 pass breakups and a pair of interceptions.

Webb (six-foot-two, 202 pounds) suited up in 43 games at San Jose State from 2017-2020, registering 192 total tackles, 13 pass breakups, a pair of forced fumbles and one interception while also helping the Spartans win the Mountain West Conference in his final season with the program. The Riverside, CA native transferred to Montana State for 2021. Along with racking up 70 total tackles and an interception across 15 games, Webb would earn Third-Team All-Big Sky honours.

Following a round of NFL workouts that included stops in Green Bay and Chicago, Bednarski (six-foot-one, 215 pounds) spent a portion of the 2019 season with the MidStates Football League’s Wisconsin Hitmen, playing in his home state. Prior to turning pro, Bednarski transferred from the College of DuPage to Minnesota State for his final two years of eligibility (2017-2018) and would make good on 40 of 50 field goal attempts including a school-record 63-yarder in 2017. Bednarski finished as the program’s third-highest leading scorer while twice earning All-NSIC First-Team selections.