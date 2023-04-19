Together We Ride: Stampeders reveal 2023 uniforms

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders revealed their uniform set for the upcoming season on Tuesday, giving fans some excitement as they patiently await kickoff of the 2023 campaign.

The Stamps will be rocking the Full Retro and Labour Day Black uniforms this season. The red version will be worn at home while the whites will be worn on the road. The team’s third black version will be donned on Labour Day Weekend.

The Stampeders kick off the 2023 CFL season at McMahon Stadium against the BC Lions on June 8.

