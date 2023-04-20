Elks add National LB Woodly Appolon, American P Noah Gettman

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed National linebacker Woodly Appolon and American punter Noah Gettman.

The twin brother of Green and Gold linebacker Wesly Appolon, Woodly’s rights were acquired by the Elks from the Ottawa REDBLACKS in exchange for a 2023 second round pick on Feb. 27. Selected one pick (40th overall) after his brother in the 2022 CFL Draft, Woodly played two seasons of NCAA Division II football with Tuskegee University in 2021-22.

Gettman spent the 2022 season at the University of Akron, where he averaged 40.6 yards on 61 punts and 56.6 yards per kickoff in 12 games for the Zips.

Prior to attending Akron, the Florida native played four seasons (2018-2021) for the Sacred Heart Pioneers. In 40 games for the Pioneers, he averaged 39.6 yards on punts and 49.5 yards on kickoffs and was named 2021 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Second-Team All-American.