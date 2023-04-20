Stamps extend Global punter Cody Grace through 2024

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed Global punter Cody Grace to a contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024 season. The 27-year-old form Perth, Australia, had already been under contract for the 2023 campaign.

“We’re excited to have Cody for an additional season with the Red and White,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “He’s a great asset to our team and our city.”

The Stamps’ first-round selection in the 2021 Global Draft, Grace has been a West Division All-Star in each of his first two seasons and he also earned CFL All-Star honours in 2022 after leading the league in both punting average (48.2 yards) and net punting average (39.6).

“I’m stoked to be a part of this great city and organization for the next few years,” said Grace, who played university football at Arkansas State before joining the Stampeders.

Grace has played 29 regular-season games over two seasons with the Stamps, punting 160 times for 7,508 yards and a 46.9-yard average. He led the CFL in net punting in both 2021 and 2022.