Matthew Bergeron takes top spot in Spring Scouting Bureau Rankings

TORONTO – Syracuse University offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron has climbed to top spot in the Spring Edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau. The native of Victoriaville, QC moved up from fifth place in January’s Winter Edition. Bergeron and his fellow draft-eligible prospects will now wait to hear their names called in the highly anticipated 2023 CFL Draft on Tuesday, May 2, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising CFL scouts, as well as the player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine clubs, annually releases its rankings in the fall, winter and, for a third and final time in the spring, ahead of the CFL Draft.
CFL SCOUTING BUREAU: SPRING EDITION
|RANK (PREVIOUS)
|NAME
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|HOMETOWN
|1 (5)
|Matthew Bergeron
|OL
|Syracuse
|Victoriaville, Que.
|2 (1)
|Chase Brown
|RB
|Illinois
|London, Ont.
|3 (2)
|Sydney Brown
|DB
|Illinois
|London, Ont.
|4 (3)
|Tavius Robinson
|DL
|Mississippi
|Guelph, Ont.
|5 (4)
|Sidy Sow
|OL
|Eastern Michigan
|Bromont, Que.
|6 (6)
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|Pittsburgh
|Peterborough, Ont.
|7 (7)
|Dontae Bull
|OL
|Fresno State
|Victoria, BC
|8 (9)
|Jonathan Sutherland
|DB
|Penn State
|Ottawa, Ont.
|9 (8)
|Lwal Uguak
|DL
|TCU
|Edmonton, Alta.
|10 (12)
|Francis Bemiy
|DL
|Southern Utah
|Montreal, Que.
|11 (15)
|Michael Brodrique
|LB
|Montreal
|Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que.
|12 (-)
|Cole Tucker
|WR
|Northern Illinois
|DeKalb, Ill.
|13 (10)
|Lake Korte-Moore
|DL
|UBC
|Ottawa, Ont.
|14 (14)
|Clark Barnes
|WR
|Guelph
|Brampton, Ont.
|15 (11)
|Siriman Bagayogo
|DB
|Guelph
|Bois-des-Filion, Que.
|16 (13)
|Anthony Bennett
|DL
|Regina
|Weston, Fla.
|17 (20)
|Philip Grohovac
|OL
|Western
|Victoria, BC
|18 (18)
|Jacob Taylor
|DB
|Alberta
|Beaumont, Alta.
|19 (16)
|James Peter
|LB
|Ottawa
|Ottawa, Ont.
|20 (-)
|Dayton Black
|OL
|Saskatchewan
|Brandon, Man.
BY THE NUMBERS
The Spring Edition includes:
Eighteen schools are represented in the rankings with two schools featuring multiple players:
Eleven from the NCAA; nine from U SPORTS
All nine first-round selections in the 2022 CFL Draft appeared in last season’s Scouting Bureau: Spring Edition
TOP-5 SPOTLIGHT
1 (5) | MATTHEW BERGERON | OL | SYRACUSE | VICTORIAVILLE, QUE.
2 (1) | CHASE BROWN | RB | ILLINOIS | LONDON, ONT.
3 (2) | SYDNEY BROWN | DB | ILLINOIS | LONDON, ONT.
4 (3) | TAVIUS ROBINSON | DL | MISSISSIPPI | GUELPH, ONT.
5 (4) | SIDY SOW | OL | EASTERN MICHIGAN | BROMONT, QUE.