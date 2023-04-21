Matthew Bergeron takes top spot in Spring Scouting Bureau Rankings

TORONTO – Syracuse University offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron has climbed to top spot in the Spring Edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau. The native of Victoriaville, QC moved up from fifth place in January’s Winter Edition. Bergeron and his fellow draft-eligible prospects will now wait to hear their names called in the highly anticipated 2023 CFL Draft on Tuesday, May 2, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising CFL scouts, as well as the player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine clubs, annually releases its rankings in the fall, winter and, for a third and final time in the spring, ahead of the CFL Draft.

CFL SCOUTING BUREAU: SPRING EDITION

RANK (PREVIOUS) NAME POSITION SCHOOL HOMETOWN 1 (5) Matthew Bergeron OL Syracuse Victoriaville, Que. 2 (1) Chase Brown RB Illinois London, Ont. 3 (2) Sydney Brown DB Illinois London, Ont. 4 (3) Tavius Robinson DL Mississippi Guelph, Ont. 5 (4) Sidy Sow OL Eastern Michigan Bromont, Que. 6 (6) Jared Wayne WR Pittsburgh Peterborough, Ont. 7 (7) Dontae Bull OL Fresno State Victoria, BC 8 (9) Jonathan Sutherland DB Penn State Ottawa, Ont. 9 (8) Lwal Uguak DL TCU Edmonton, Alta. 10 (12) Francis Bemiy DL Southern Utah Montreal, Que. 11 (15) Michael Brodrique LB Montreal Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que. 12 (-) Cole Tucker WR Northern Illinois DeKalb, Ill. 13 (10) Lake Korte-Moore DL UBC Ottawa, Ont. 14 (14) Clark Barnes WR Guelph Brampton, Ont. 15 (11) Siriman Bagayogo DB Guelph Bois-des-Filion, Que. 16 (13) Anthony Bennett DL Regina Weston, Fla. 17 (20) Philip Grohovac OL Western Victoria, BC 18 (18) Jacob Taylor DB Alberta Beaumont, Alta. 19 (16) James Peter LB Ottawa Ottawa, Ont. 20 (-) Dayton Black OL Saskatchewan Brandon, Man.

BY THE NUMBERS

The Spring Edition includes:

Five offensive linemen

Five defensive linemen

Four defensive backs

Three wide receivers

Two linebackers

One running back

Eighteen schools are represented in the rankings with two schools featuring multiple players:

University of Illinois (No. 2 Chase Brown and No. 3 Sydney Brown)

University of Guelph (No. 14 Clark Barnes and No. 15 Siriman Bagayogo)

Eleven from the NCAA; nine from U SPORTS

All nine first-round selections in the 2022 CFL Draft appeared in last season’s Scouting Bureau: Spring Edition

TOP-5 SPOTLIGHT

1 (5) | MATTHEW BERGERON | OL | SYRACUSE | VICTORIAVILLE, QUE.

2022 season: team captain, 11 games, allowed four sacks in 686 snaps, penalized three times

2022 Second Team All-ACC and AP All-ACC Second Team

Offensive line allowed teammate RB Sean Tucker to rush for second-straight 1,000-yard season in 2022; Tucker was the first player in program history to record back-to-back seasons with 1,000+ rushing yards and 250+ receiving yards

Participated in the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine

Collegiate career: 39 starts at offensive tackle; first freshman to start at tackle for the Orange in nearly 20 years

2 (1) | CHASE BROWN | RB | ILLINOIS | LONDON, ONT.

2022 season: 1,643 rushing yards (fourth-most in the NCAA), 13 touchdowns (10 rushing, 3 receiving), 5.0 yards per carry and ten 100+ rushing yard games

Finalist – Doak Walker Award as the top running back in college football in the U.S.

Second Team selection on all five official All-American Teams

2022 Jon Cornish Trophy winner

Participated in the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine

Transferred to Illinois from Western Michigan

Collegiate career: 47 games, 3,558 rushing yards, 521 receiving yards and 21 total touchdowns

3 (2) | SYDNEY BROWN | DB | ILLINOIS | LONDON, ONT.

2022 season: 59 tackles (40 solo, 19 assisted), six interceptions (first in the Big Ten; second in the NCAA), seven pass breakups, 3.5 tackles for a loss and one sack

2022 USA Today All-American Second Team, PFF All-American Third Team, All-Big Ten First Team (coaches) and All-Big Ten Second Team (media)

Participated in the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine

Collegiate career: 51 games, 319 tackles (186 solo, 133 assisted), ten interceptions, ten tackles for a loss and 26 passes defended

4 (3) | TAVIUS ROBINSON | DL | MISSISSIPPI | GUELPH, ONT.

2022 season: 13 games started, 44 tackles (17 solo, 27 assisted), seven sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries

Participated in the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine

Three seasons with Mississippi: 90 tackles (36 solo, 54 assisted), 11.5 sacks, 14 tackles for a loss and five forced fumbles (second most in the FBS)

Prior to Mississippi, two seasons at University of Guelph: 65 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 2018 OUA All-Rookie Team and 2019 OUA Second Team All-Star

5 (4) | SIDY SOW | OL | EASTERN MICHIGAN | BROMONT, QUE.