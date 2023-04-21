Where to Watch: 2023 CFL Draft broadcast info

TORONTO — The 2023 Canadian Football League Draft is set to kick off on May 2 and CFL.ca and TSN will have sideline-to-sideline coverage of the selection process.

The first two rounds, including commentary and in-depth analysis, will be broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. ET on TSN – Canada’s home of the CFL. Exclusive coverage of Rounds 3-8 can be streamed live on TSN+.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji hosts the network’s live draft coverage, joined by the CFL ON TSN roster, including analysts Duane Forde, Marshall Ferguson, and Jim Barker, with reports from TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor. The panel breaks down each draft selection and delivers player profiles and interviews with key newsmakers from around the league.

Fans can also follow the draft on the go with the official CFL.ca Draft Tracker which will update every pick as it happens.

Following the Draft, CFL.ca will have exclusive interviews and analysis about the League’s newest young prospects, along with insights from coaches, GMs and scouts.

The CFL’s Global Draft will also get underway on May 2. It can be followed along live on CFL.ca’s Global Draft Tracker starting at 11 a.m. ET.