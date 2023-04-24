Riders sign American DL Charles Akanno

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Charles Akanno, the team announced on Monday.

Akanno (6’1-250) played five collegiate seasons (2017-21) at the University of Idaho. In 46 games, the former Vandal recorded 147 tackles, 48.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, 21 pass knockdowns, nine forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

RELATED

» Five Things To Know: Saskatchewan Roughriders

» Vanstone: Alford finds his fit in Saskatchewan

» Riders, Schaffer-Baker agree to two-year extension

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

In the 2021 season, the California native finished with 11 sacks and 19 tackles for loss, good enough for third and sixth in the Big Sky Conference, respectively, en route to earning Third-Team All-Big Sky honours.