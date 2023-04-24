Steinberg’s MMQB: The top-five defensive FA signings

As we continue to prime the 2023 season, which is rapidly approaching, we’re continuing to look back on an off-season full of player movement and huge free agent contracts. This week we’re focusing on the defensive side of the ball with the five biggest additions over the winter.

It’s a list that doesn’t include names like Ciante Evans, Cariel Brooks, Shawn Lemon, Jumal Rolle, Micah Johnson, and Casey Sayles, among others, which shows you many high impact players changed locations over the last few months.

5. Ja’Gared Davis | Hamilton Tiger-Cats | defensive end

With the signing of Davis, I guess you can start penciling in Hamilton for the 110th Grey Cup, right? After all, Davis has played in the final game of the season six straight years including last November’s thrilling win for the Argos. Now, after a year away, Davis returns to Hamilton, where he enjoyed his best two CFL seasons.

2022 saw Davis appear in 14 games for Toronto, recording 36 tackles and seven sacks. Now well-established as one of the league’s most devastating pure pass rushers, he rejoins a revamped Tiger-Cats defence that has seen more turnover than we’re used to. But with Davis, the newly added Sayles and Kwaku Boateng, along with mainstays Dylan Wynn and Ted Laurent, the defensive line will remain a huge strength.

4. Folarin Orimolade |Toronto Argonauts | defensive end

After a breakout season with the Stampeders, the dynamic and talented Orimolade opted to join the Argos in free agency on a reported two-year, big money deal. At just 27, many look at Orimolade as one of the league’s highest upside players with his mix of power and speed off the edge.

2022 saw Orimolade post 37 tackles, six sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown as part of Calgary’s front four. With Davis leaving for Hamilton in free agency, the Argonauts see the younger Orimolade as a long-term focal point and gave him a contract to match.

3. Jovan Santos-Knox | Ottawa REDBLACKS | linebacker

Only Saskatchewan’s Darnell Sankey (122) had more defensive tackles than Santos-Knox’s 105 last season. And, after two solid campaigns with Hamilton, Santos-Knox signed with the REDBLACKS to quarterback a transformed defence that’ll attempt to get them back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Ottawa had eyes on Santos-Knox from the outset of the off-season and landed him as a replacement for Avery Williams, who would later sign in Montreal. It feels like the REDBLACKS see Santos-Knox’s ceiling as slightly higher than that of the always consistent Williams, which is why they targeted the former right from the outset.

2. Julian Howsare | Calgary Stampeders | defensive end

Perhaps the league’s most versatile player at his position, the Stamps let Orimolade walk for a chance at Howsare. The 30-year-old is coming off a strong fourth season in Hamilton that saw him record 30 tackles, seven sacks and two interceptions in 16 appearances.

Howsare feels like a perfect fit in Calgary’s unique defensive scheme that prioritizes interchangeability and deception. There aren’t very many CFL defensive ends who combine high-end pass rushing with Howsare’s ability to stop the run and drop into coverage. With what the Stamps covet on defence, you can see why he was their top free agent target.

1. Jameer Thurman | Hamilton Tiger-Cats | linebacker

As previously mentioned, the Ticats are wrapping up what has been one of their busiest off-seasons in ages. Especially on defence, we’re used to nothing but continuity for Hamilton. But that all changed this winter with myriad additions and departures. None of their moves rank higher for me than the signing of Thurman.

The 28-year-old is coming off another great season in Calgary where he finished with 73 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. Thurman touched every facet of Calgary’s defence and will likely do the same with Hamilton; he can cover, tackle, stop the run and get after the quarterback. I’m excited to watch Thurman and the returning Simoni Lawrence go to work as a linebacker tandem.

Taking shape

Welcome to CFL Draft week! Even though we’re technically more than a week away from May 2, this feels like draft week with all that’s about to transpire in the next eight days. It all starts Thursday with the NFL Draft, with all kinds of Canadian content on the radar over the three-day event. Following that and some of the priority free agent signings, we’ll have a much better idea of the CFL order for next Tuesday.

For instance, Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron jumped to the top of the CFL Scouting Bureau’s final rankings, which came out late last week. Projected as a Day 2 NFL selection, Bergeron will likely fall down the CFL selection order with his Canadian availability in question.

The same could happen with other players in the Bureau’s top-10, too. Running back Chase Brown and defensive back Sydney Brown, both at Illinois, are also projected NFL picks. Sidy Sow (OL, Eastern Michigan), Tavius Robinson (DL, Mississippi), Dontae Bull (OL, Fresno State), and Jared Wayne (WR, Pittsburgh) all have outside shots have being selected, too.

Buckle up, because the lead-up to next Tuesday should be fun!