Stamps add receiver Tyler Roberts

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Tyler Roberts.

Roberts (six-foot-four, 200 pounds) played 23 games over two seasons at Coastal Carolina University. He had nine catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns for the Chanticleers including a career-long 47-yard reception in a 2022 game against East Carolina.

Roberts transferred to Coastal Carolina after playing two seasons at North Carolina Wesleyan. He earned first-team all-conference honours for the Battling Bishops in 2019 after making 29 receptions for 737 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games.