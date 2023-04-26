Follow CFL

Als bring DB David Rivers III back to CFL

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed American cornerback David Rivers III.

Rivers III (six-foot, 185 pounds) returns to the CFL after a stint with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2021.

The Youngstown State University alum played in the NFL from 2017 to 2019 with Green Bay, the New York Jets, Miami and Tampa Bay. The 28-year-old also played in the XFL in 2020.

In his final year in college, the Miami, FL native amassed 25 solo tackles and eight assisted in 16 games.

