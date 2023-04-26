Argos sign American DB Parnell Motley

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced today the signing of American defensive back Parnell Motley, the team announced on Wednesday.

Motley, 25, most recently spent time with the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL and the DC Defenders of the XFL. The six-foot, 184-pound defensive back played one game for the Calgary Stampeders in 2022 making two defensive tackles.

The Oklahoma alum spent 2020-2022 in the NFL after being signed as an undrafted free agent by Tampa Bay in May of 2020, where he would go on to play in two games for the Bucs recording eight tackles and a fumble recovery. Stops in San Francisco, Denver, Detroit and Cleveland would follow before his move to Calgary.

Motley played 53 games (2016-2019) at Oklahoma recording 176 tackles, six interceptions, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while being named First Team All-Big 12 as a senior.