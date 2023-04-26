Elks sign American DB Dwayne Thompson II

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive back Dwayne Thompson II.

Thompson spent the 2022 season at Valdosta State University, where he racked up 15 total tackles in four games with the Blazers. The Michigan native previously played at Indiana State from 2018 to 2021, finishing with 20 tackles, one interception and four pass breakups in his junior season with the Sycamores.