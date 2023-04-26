Stamps sign OL Jakari Robinson

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American offensive lineman Jakari Robinson.

In 2022 at Bowling Green State University, Robinson (six-foot-one, 310 pounds) played in 10 games for the Falcons and made nine starts at centre.

Prior to Bowling Green, he played three seasons at Cincinnati and one at Memphis. During his three seasons with the Bearcats, Robinson played 29 games and made 24 starts at centre. In 2019, he was named to the American Athletic Conference all-academic team. During his one season at Memphis, Robinson dressed for seven games for the Tigers.

Robinson is scheduled to take the field at McMahon Stadium on May 10 when the Stampeders’ rookie camp begins.