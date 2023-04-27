New This Season: The CFL on CBS Sports Network

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League is bringing its brand of high scoring, fast-paced football to CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

The 24-hour cable home of CBS Sports, one of sports television’s most iconic brands, will carry 34 CFL games in the United States this year as part of a new multi-year deal.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with CBS Sports Network to serve our loyal fans in the U.S. and grow our base there,” said Randy Ambrosie, Commissioner of the CFL.

“CBS Sports is synonymous with the finest in sports broadcasting and we’re proud to showcase our product on its network.”

Canadian football, played on a bigger field and featuring a faster play clock than its American counterpart, has been an important part of Canadian sport for more than a century. The 110th edition of its championship game, the Grey Cup, will be played this November in Hamilton, Ontario.

“The CFL is an exciting brand of football, with a great history that has long included some of the stars of the game,” said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Sports. “We are excited for the CFL to join our robust line-up of live events on CBS Sports Network and we look forward to showcasing the current generation of CFL stars.”

The initial slate of CFL on CBS Sports Network games will feature the league’s season opener and its traditional holiday weekend matchups, including Labour Day Weekend – home to Canadian football’s most historic and heated rivalries.

For example:

June 8 at 9 p.m. ET | Season Opener | BC Lions at Calgary Stampeders

July 1 at 7 p.m. ET | Canada Day | Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Montreal Alouettes

September 3 at 7 p.m. ET | Labour Day Classic | Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders

September 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET | Labour Day Classic | Toronto Argonauts at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

September 4 at 7 p.m. ET | Labour Day Classic | Edmonton Elks at Calgary Stampeders

October 9 at 1 p.m. ET | Thanksgiving Day | Ottawa REDBLACKS at Montreal Alouettes

The full CFL on CBS Sports Network schedule will be announced closer to the beginning of the season. The CFL will also announce how U.S. fans can watch games not being broadcast on CBS Sports Network at a later date.

The new agreement between the CFL and CBSSN will see the network and the league work together to elevate Canadian football’s profile in the U.S.

“We’re confident that, working together, we can serve our American fans and continue to grow their numbers,” Ambrosie said.

“We’re looking forward to a partnership that brings together the best of Canadian football and one of the great brands in American sports television.”