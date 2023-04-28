Mock 2.0: Who’s going first overall?

TORONTO — The 2023 CFL Draft is just days away as all nine teams get ready to add the next generation of Canadian talent to their rosters.

CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson is back with his final mock draft ahead of the Draft on May 2, offering up every selection in all eight rounds.

What will Ottawa do with their first overall pick? Will the CFL Combine standouts go in the first round? Those questions and more will be answered in Marsh’s Mock 2.0 below.

ROUND 1

1. OTTAWA

JARED WAYNE

REC | PITT I’ve wavered over the last couple months about whether Jared Wayne is that sweet combination of athletic, accessible and embracing of the CFL lifestyle. The more I read about him and watch his game, I think it makes total sense for the REDBLACKS regardless of NFL prospects. Wayne’s Pro Day numbers might have put him further up NFL team draft boards, but Ottawa has so many picks I believe the risk is well-received here, especially if he turns out anything like another former REDBLACKS receiver legend from Peterborough, Brad Sinopoli.

2. EDMONTON

LWAL UGUAK

DL | TCU At all of six-foot-five and 271-pounds, Lwal Uguak didn’t get much of a chance to make impact plays during the Horned Frogs charmed run through the end of 2022. But in Edmonton he’ll get a chance to play quickly and earn playing time from Chris Jones. The Elks could go receiver if Uguak is taken first overall, or even future offensive lineman here, but I believe adding Uguak will set them up a measurable gain in Canadian interior presence quickly in what needs to be a more successful season, especially against the run.

3. SASKATCHEWAN

DONTAE BULL

OL | FRESNO STATE The Riders need offensive line help. This has absolutely nothing to do with coaching changes, schemes, pressure to win now or a different quarterback calling the shots. Forget all those variables. The Riders need protection help now and with Sidy Sow likely NFL-bound for at least a few years, this should be the pick for GM Jeremy O’Day and staff. Saskatchewan needs size and physicality as soon as possible. If Bull brings that and stays healthy, the Riders will have benefited greatly.

4. CALGARY

JONATHAN SUTHERLAND

DB | PENN STATE Chris Jones and Geroy Simon showed last draft they love versatility when they picked Enock Makonzo from Coastal Carolina in the first round. Now, down the road in Calgary, Brent Monson gets his own Swiss army knife of athleticism. Adding another body capable of playing safety or either outside linebacker position will only help the Stamps defence become more willing to pressure on first down before Sutherland can sit back and wait for INTs to come his way on second and long.



5. MONTREAL

DL | SOUTHERN UTAH In five years with Southern Utah, Francis Bemiy racked up 38.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and 13 sacks. I originally had him to Hamilton at sixth overall, but each time I watch him play I think Montreal would be foolish to wait here and risk losing his services at seventh overall. Bemiy’s positional flexibility could make him a situational swing man and worth the fifth overall pick.

6. HAMILTON

COLE TUCKER

REC | NORTHERN ILLINOIS The pick received from swapping with Calgary for Bo Levi Mitchell gets his new favourite target. A slightly larger and Canadian Taker type who can alleviate pressure underneath while Tim White and Bralon Addison provide pure speed and top end targets? I don’t know much about mock drafts, but I know Hamilton’s fan base would fall in love with Tucker following the painful memory of first overall pick Mark Chapman never donning black and gold.

7. MONTREAL

MICHAEL BRODRIQUE

LB | MONTREAL It has to happen. Either here or two picks earlier, depending on the Als affinity for this Montreal monster, I don’t see GM Danny Maciocia or defensive coordinator Noel Thorpe letting a Carabins star linebacker slip through their grasp, especially with two picks in the first round where I believe Brodrique deserves to be picked. The only hitch could be Montreal playing the long game and waiting for another Carabins star backer in Nicky Farinaccio a few years down the road. Don’t count on it.

8. WINNIPEG

LAKE KORTE-MOORE

DL | UBC Lake Korte-Moore as a relentless motor and special teams flexibility. The Bombers are all about drafting solid, well-rounded players and Korte-Moore fits the bill for me with the size and athleticism that screams late first round.

9. BC

ANTHONY BENNETT

DL | REGINA An older prospect due to his five years spent playing for Florida Atlantic University and two with the Regina Rams, Anthony Bennett is more game-ready than he appears with a slight frame at defensive end but could be an excellent depth pass rusher behind David Menard and Mathieu Betts. He could also work on special teams and learn linebacker from Bo Lokombo.

ROUND 2

1 (10). OTTAWA

HARRISON BAGAYOGO

DB | GUELPH I previously had Harrison Bagayogo going 20th overall to Edmonton, but I’ve watched some more film of him and don’t think he lasts that long. He could go at maximum in the early teens, but Ottawa would be an intriguing fit for the traditionally trained press corner turned, developmental free safety?

2 (11). SASKATCHEWAN

CLARK BARNES

REC | GUELPH The Kian-Schaffer Baker experience has been a massively positive one for the Riders. After Kiondre Smith found his footing in Hamilton last year, another Gryphons pass-catcher lands in the top-15 ready to contribute while mixed in amongst Jake Wieneke, Brayden Lenius, Schaffer-Baker and Derel Walker.

3 (12). OTTAWA

PHILLIP GROHOVAC

OL | WESTERN Ottawa is pretty set at offensive line depth after a positive 2022 line draft, but depth is always needed. In a shallow talent pool this year, Phillip Grohovac is one of the more appealing prospects who could fill in comfortably should injuries befall the REDBLACKS line.

4 (13). MONTREAL

EDOUARD PARADIS

OL | HOUSTIN BAPTIST One of the few lineman to show the kind of mean streak at the 2023 CFL Combine in Edmonton, this might be a force on my part to find a lineman worth taking before the draft is too far gone, but Montreal is going to pound the rock with William Stanback and Cody Fajardo as much as anyone in the league. Why not bring in this local product to compete for a role?

5 (14). BC

JACOB TAYLOR

DB/LB | ALBERTA In the first mock, I had Jacob Taylor going to BC in the pick acquired in exchange for Jordan Williams move to Toronto (ninth). While that might be a tad early, I still believe BC attempts to replace the former Most Outstanding Rookie with a physical special teams ready defensive back turned linebacker who could potentially line up alongside Ben Hladik in a couple years.

6 (15). WINNIPEG

DAYTON BLACK

OL | SASKATCHEWAN Dayton Black goes back to Manitoba where he was a standout high school QUARTERBACK. You read that right, he has real upside and plenty of long term potential if he can just improve his footwork and ability to anchor more consistently. All the signs of a long term developmental project that will be well worth the investment and patience which Winnipeg can afford.

7 (16). TORONTO

JEREMY MURPHY

REC | CONCORDIA The Argos don’t have much need to find a play now starter with so many talented Canadians on the roster who helped power their 2022 Grey Cup win, but Jeremy Murphy would be a nice big bodied piece to bring along behind Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and force Tommy Nield to keep pushing his development forward.

(TERRITORIAL PICK) 8 (17). OTTAWA(TERRITORIAL PICK)

DANIEL OLADEJO

REC | OTTAWA I could see fellow Gee-Gee’s teammate James Peter going here, but for a free pick Daniel Oladejo could be a lot of fun through training camp and likely make a couple eye-opening preseason catches.

(TERRITORIAL PICK) 9 (18). EDMONTON(TERRITORIAL PICK)

RILEY SZAFRANSKI

DL | ALBERTA Riley Szafranski caught my eye at the Invitational Combine in Waterloo earlier this year. Both he or U of A teammates Kwadwo Boahen, Donovan Burgmaier or even Jacob Taylor (if he’s still around) would be great fits for the Elks here.

ROUND 3



1 (19). OTTAWA

LN | MOUNT ALLISON Lucas Cormier is a couple years away from being a CFL mainstay in my opinion. He’s got all the size and natural feel needed. Once he adjusts to the CFL game, he’ll be ready to help consistently on the REDBLACKS back end, but special teams reps will be ready to fly immediately. The perfect fit for an East coast kid ready to contribute happily on coverage teams: Bob Dyce and the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

2 (20). EDMONTON

JAMES PETER

LB | OTTAWA A first-team U SPORTS All-Canadian this past season, James Peter is undersized but flat out makes plays at a variety of levels in the Gee-Gees defence. I think Jones and Geroy take a swing here that he plays bigger on special teams than the gamely program says.



3 (21). SASKATCHEWAN

OL | SHERBROOKE Another attempt to shore up the protection issues, Anthony Vandal has raw size and a developing sense for pass rusher approaches which could make him a meaningful piece in a couple years. If nothing else, he shows the Riders commitment to addressing their most glaring issue.



4 (22). CALGARY

OL | QUEEN’S A bit undersized, but a smooth mover who works hard to move the opposing chess pieces, Evan Floren would develop nicely behind one of the best interior National lineups in the CFL while learning the Stamps foolproof blocking schemes.

5 (23). EDMONTON

JAKE KELLY

DB | BISHOP’S A freaky athlete with a quiet demeanour and killer sense for playing the football in the air, Jake Kelly might interview his way as high as the second round. As a developmental safety with special teams experience, the 23rd pick might be too late to get him but Edmonton wants athletes and Kelly fits the bill.

6 (24). CALGARY

TAVIUS ROBINSON

DL | OLE MISS Depending on the source, this Guelph transfer could go anywhere from the fourth to final round of the NFL Draft this weekend. That’s a reality that will greatly change his stock but Calgary has the tools to wait a year or two and profit from the waiting game.

7 (25). OTTAWA

THOMAS BERTRAND-HUDON

RB | DELAWARE STATE Brendan Gillanders is gone, the backfield is open in Ottawa and Ante Milanovich-Litre is the same style. I could see Thomas Bertrand-Hudon in a REDBLACKS uniform tomorrow running down on kickoff as a Bob Dyce favourite.

8 (26). WINNIPEG

TANNER SCHMEKEL

DL | REGINA Regina native, Regina native, Bomber? With a disruptive six-foot-one, 290-pound frame, it could be a reality for Tanner Schmekel, who tested and didn’t pad up at the 2023 CFL Combine.

9 (27). TORONTO

THEO GRANT

OL | QUEEN’S The Argos are good for line depth, but Theo Grant feels like a promising developmental project who could time out to be valuable just when reinforcements are needed.

ROUND 4

1 (28). EDMONTON

ARNOLD MBEMBE

DL | LINCOLN Arnold Mbembe has unrelenting length, with unrefined pass rush tendencies. Mbembe is THE project of the draft for me and I know one man who would welcome the project.



2 (29). HAMILTON

FB | LAVAL The Tiger-Cats are good at fullback with Felix Garand-Gauthier, Myles Manalo, and Jake Burt, but David Dallaire feels like a unique swing piece that Tommy Condell could find some unique roles for in time.



3 (30). SASKATCHEWAN

OL | EASTERN MICHIGAN The best lineman in the draft for me, Sidy Sow might not come off the board immediately but if the Bromont, QC native ever did, he could be a major difference maker in the Riders protection scheme or a valuable trade chip if Montreal misses out and begs for the Quebec native to return home.



4 (31). HAMILTON

DL | CHARLESTON SOUTHERN The Ticats don’t necessarily need an interior defensive lineman, but Quintin Seguin is likely worthy of a higher pick and I could see him rotating into the Ticats already stacked front seven by Labour Day Weekend, if he works hard and plays to his full ability.



5 (32). MONTREAL

RB/FB | MONTREAL A power back with some hands who hails from the Carabins? It’s not if but when the Alouettes will add Bertrand Beaulieu to their power rush attack.

6 (33). CALGARY

SEBASTIAN HOWARD

TE | SAINT MARY’S One of the most intriguing prospects in the combine process was Sebastian Howard. He has a long body capable of playing multiple positions who I’d honestly just love to see team up with Stampeders big man Luther Hakunavanhu to give quarterback Jake Maier some monster targets over the middle.



7 (34). BC

DB | SASKATCHEWAN A gut wrenching knee injury at the CFL Combine saw Charlie Ringland’s fortune change in an instance, otherwise he’d be a second, or third at the latest, pick for me. Take him in the fourth and prosper when he’s fully healthy.

8 (35). WINNIPEG

AIDAN JOHN

DL | SAINT MARY’S Aidan John has raw length and space-eating quickness. He might never play a snap at end for the blue and gold, but he’d be fun to see let loose on special teams.

9 (36). TORONTO

KWADWO BOAHEN

DL | ALBERTA Multiple years spent at York give the Argos plenty of good intel on the Edmonton native whose stout frame doesn’t match the Argos current Canadian interior design, but I see lots of positive snaps in Kwadwo Boahen’s CFL future.

ROUND 5

5 (37). Ottawa

Dyton Blackett | LB | St.FX

5 (38). Edmonton

Matt Dean | LB | York

5 (39). Montreal

Emmanuel Aboagye-Gyan | LB | Ottawa

5 (40). Hamilton

Reece Martin | DL | Mont Allison

5 (41). Montreal

Alexandre Marcoux | OL | McGill

5 (42). Calgary

James Basalyga | REC | Waterloo

5 (43). BC

Willy-Pierre Dimbongi | REC | Ottawa

5 (44). Winnipeg

Daniel Perry | REC | Saskatchewan

5 (45). Toronto

Luke Burton-Krahn | DL/LS | UBC

ROUND 6

6 (46). Ottawa

Ife Onyemenam | LB | Wilfrid Laurier

6 (47). Toronto

Chase Brown | RB | Illinois

6 (48). Saskatchewan

Jaxon Ford | DB | Regina

6 (49). Calgary

Jacob Biggs | DB | Calgary

6 (50). Edmonton

Jassin States-McClean | DB | Saint Mary’s

6 (51). Calgary

Tolu Ahmed | DB | Toronto

6 (52). BC

Josh White | LB | Regina

6 (53). Winnipeg

Parker Hodel | OL | Regina

6 (54). Toronto

Sydney Brown | DB | Illinois

ROUND 7

7 (55). Ottawa

Matthew Famurewa | OL | Guelph

7 (56). Edmonton

Patrick Burke Jr. | DB | Wilfrid Laurier

7 (57). Saskatchewan

Spencer Masterson | OL | Guelph

7 (58). Ottawa

Gabriel Appiah-Kubi | REC | York

7 (59). Montreal

Matthew Bergeron | OL | Syracuse

7 (60). Saskatchewan

Troy Kowal | OL | Minot State

7 (61). BC

Richard Burton | REC | Queen’s

7 (62). Winnipeg

Breton Macdougall | DB | Windsor

7 (63). Toronto

Jack Hinsperger | LB | Waterloo

ROUND 8

8 (64). Hamilton

Cody Hale | DB | Toronto

8 (65). Edmonton

Ronnie Oling | REC | Alberta

8 (66). Saskatchewan

Donovan Burgmaier | DL | Alberta

8 (67). Hamilton

Michael O’Shea | REC | Okanagan Sun

8 (68). Montreal

Maxym Lavallee | DB | Laval

8 (69). Calgary

Josh Hyer | DL | Calgary

8 (70). BC

Markcus Jean-Loescher | LB | Saint Mary’s

8 (71). Winnipeg

Jadyn Pingue | LB | UBC

8 (72). Toronto

Ryan Leder | DL | McMaster