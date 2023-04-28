Richie Sindani among five Ticats’ signings

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added five players to the roster ahead of training camp next month, including national receiver Richie Sindani, American defensive backs Caesar Williams, Brandon Easterling and Roger Cray Jr. and American offensive lineman Moses Johnson.

Sindani, 27, played 60 games over four seasons (2018-2022) with the Calgary Stampeders, registering 92 receptions for 986 yards and three receiving touchdowns. The six-foot-two, 220-pound native of Regina, Sask. also spent time in the United States Football League with the New Orleans Breakers (2023). Sindani was originally selected by the Stampeders in the eighth round, 70th overall of the 2017 CFL Draft, after splitting his U SPORTS football between the University of Calgary (2017) and the University of Regina (2013-2015).

RELATED

Williams, 25, spent time with the Tiger-Cats during the 2022 season. The six-foot, 188-pound native of Grand Prairie, TX also spent time with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams (2022). Williams suited up in 48 games over five seasons at the University of Wisconsin (2016-2022), registering 100 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 27 passes defended and one forced fumble.

Easterling, 24, most recently spent time with the NFL’s New York Giants in training camp last season (2022). The six-foot, 206-pound native of Fairborn, OH played 39 games over four seasons at Dayton University (2017-2021), registering 272 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback sack, nine interceptions, two passes defended, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Cray, 25, most recently played 11 games in his lone season at Old Dominion University (2021), registering 39 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and 13 passes defended. The five-foot-nine, 175-pound native of Lake City, FL began his collegiate career at Western Kentucky University where he played 41 games over five seasons (2017-2020), registering 75 total tackles with four tackles for loss, three interceptions, 19 passes defended and one fumble recovery.

Johnson, 24, played 38 games over five seasons at Sam Houston University (2018-2022). The six-foot-five, 300-pound offensive lineman began his career on the defensive side of the ball before making the transition to the offensive line after his freshman season.