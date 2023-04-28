Riders sign American wide receiver Jake Herslow

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Jake Herslow.

Herslow (six-foot, 185 pounds) was signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft and attended rookie minicamp with the team.

RELATED

» Five Things To Know: Saskatchewan Roughriders

» Vanstone: Alford finds his fit in Saskatchewan

» Riders, Schaffer-Baker agree to two-year extension

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Visit the revamped CFL Game Zone

The Virginia native played his senior season (2021) at the University of Houston. He had a breakout season and set career highs across the board, recording 35 receptions for 480 yards and five touchdowns.

Prior to his time in Houston, Herslow spent four collegiate seasons (2016-2019) at Old Dominion University. The former Monarch logged 11 receptions for 109 yards and was a contributor on special teams, registering 15 special teams tackles in 30 games.