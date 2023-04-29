Chase and Sydney Brown chosen in the NFL Draft

TORONTO — London, Ont. twin brothers Chase and Sydney Brown have been selected by teams in the NFL Draft. Both played at the University of Illinois.

Sydney, a defensive back, was chosen by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round, 66th overall on Friday. Running back Chase was chosen by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round, 163rd overall on Saturday.

Chase is the second-ranked prospect in the spring edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau, while Sydney is ranked third.

In 2022, Sydney had 49 tackles (40 solo) and six interceptions to lead the Big Ten, good for second in the NCAA. He added seven pass breakups, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

He was named a 2022 second team USA Today All-American, made PFF’s All-American third team, was All-Big Ten first team (coaches) and All-Big Ten second team (media). He has 319 tackles (186 solo), 10 interceptions, 10 tackles for loss and 26 passes defended through 51 career games.

Chase has had the eyes of Canadian football fans on him for the last two years, as he’s gone over the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the Fighting Illini. In 2022, Brown had 1,643 rushing yards (fourth-most in the NCAA), 13 total touchdowns, a 5.0 yards per carry average and had 10 games where he rushed for over 100 yards.

He was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award as the top running back in U.S. college football, was a second team selection on all five official All-American squads and won the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian player in the NCAA. In 34 games, Brown has rushed for 3,206 yards, has 446 receiving yards and 21 total touchdowns.

The Chase brothers’ selections make for a record number of Canadian players chosen thus far in the NFL Draft. Defensive lineman Tavius Robinson (fourth in the Scouting Bureau) and offensive linemen Sidy Sow (fifth in the Scouting Bureau) and Matthew Bergeron (first in the Scouting Bureau) have also been selected in the first two days of the draft.