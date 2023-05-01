Riders add OL Matthew Derks, LB Ryan Henry

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National offensive lineman Matthew Derks and American linebacker Ryan Henry.

Derks (six-foot-four, 325 pounds) was selected by the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the sixth round, 49th overall, of the 2021 CFL Draft. He attended training camp with the REDBLACKS in 2022.

Derks spent five collegiate seasons as a Hornet, returning to Delaware State for his final year of eligibility after the 2021 Draft. He played nine games as a senior and was named to the 2021 BOXTOROW HBCU All-America Team. Derks was also named a 2021 All-MEAC First Team selection, and helped the Hornets achieve the No. 2 ranking in the MEAC in scoring offence (23.5 points per game) and the No. 3 ranking in rushing offence (139.9 yards per game). In total, the Ontario native played 41 career collegiate games, including 34 starts.

Henry (six-foot-two, 225 pounds) played three collegiate seasons (2019-2021) at Old Dominion University. In 24 games, the former Monarch recorded 127 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception, one pass knock down and one forced fumble.

In 2021, the Miami native made 10 starts and registered 73 tackles, including four double-digit tackle games, and was named a Conference USA Honourable Mention.

Previously, Henry spent one season at ASA College Miami (2018) and logged 14 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and one interception.