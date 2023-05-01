Steinberg’s MMQB: Three burning CFL Draft questions

The 2023 CFL Draft is upon us!

As we get set for eight rounds of action on Tuesday evening, there’s still lots to be determined. This week’s column explores three questions ahead of one of the biggest dates on the CFL calendar.

1. How does a record-setting NFL Draft affect the CFL Draft order?

The NFL Draft shakes up the CFL Draft selection order every year, but we’re set to see that on a new level in 2023. A record five Canadians went in this weekend’s NFL event and they happened to make up the top five players in the CFL Scouting Bureau’s final rankings from earlier this month.

Player NFL team Scouting Bureau Ranking Matthew Bergeron (OL, Syracuse) Atlanta Falcons (second round, 38th overall) First Sydney Brown (DB, Illinois) Philadelphia Eagles (third round, 66th overall) Third Sidy Sow (OL, Michigan) New England Patriots (fourth round, 117th overall) Fifth Tavius Robinson (DL, Mississippi) Baltimore Ravens (fourth round, 124th overall) Fourth Chase Brown (RB, Illinois) Cincinnati Bengals (fifth round, 163rd overall) Second

Seeing five Canadians get selected south of the border was cool and betters the prior mark of four, which last happened in 2021. As a result, however, each one of the Scouting Bureau’s top five prospects are set to fall down the CFL Draft order thanks to strong NFL opportunities in the next few years.

“I’m just excited for all of those guys,” Bergeron said over the weekend. “I’ve had a chance to meet them all and I feel like it’s going to take Canadian football to the next level.”

All five players selected in the NFL Draft will likely still be selected on Tuesday evening, just in later rounds compared to their Scouting Bureau rankings. The same could be true to a lesser extent for Pittsburgh receiver Jared Wayne (Houston) and Penn State defensive back Jonathan Sutherland (Seattle), who both signed as undrafted free agents over the weekend.

2. Who’s going first overall?

With the weekend’s NFL selections and transactions wrapped up for the most part, we have a much clearer picture of the first round of Tuesday’s CFL Draft. As of this writing, Fresno State offensive lineman Dontae Bull is the Bureau’s top ranked prospect who’s not connected to an NFL team. Knowing how high o-linemen typically go, it wouldn’t surprise anyone to hear his name called first overall by Ottawa.

Our Marshall Ferguson went with Wayne at No. 1 in his latest Mock Draft 2.0 published late last week, adding “I think it makes total sense for the REDBLACKS regardless of NFL prospects.” Wayne went for 1,062 receiving yards in 12 games during his senior season at Pitt and profiles as a high end CFL receiver, so you could understand Ottawa going this direction.

The player I’m most fascinated by remains Southern Utah defensive lineman Francis Bemiy, especially since his standout performance at March’s CFL Combine presented by New Era. Bemiy looks like a prototypical CFL pass rusher and has felt like a high pick for quite some time. I’m not sure he’ll get the No. 1 overall treatment, but I’d be quite surprised if he fell out of the top five.

3. How much movement do we see?

Three separate trades have already impacted Tuesday’s first round. Calgary and Hamilton are swapping spots after November’s Bo Levi Mitchell trade. Montreal will select fifth and seventh overall with the latter pick acquired from BC in last season’s Vernon Adams Jr. trade. The Lions got a first rounder back, however, when they sent Jordan Williams to Toronto for the ninth overall selection.

So, what type of action do we see between now and Tuesday night’s first selection? We’ve seen significant movement in the hours leading up to the first round in three of the last five drafts. Does that happen once again?

For instance, the Alouettes coveted Syracuse linebacker Tyrell Richards last year and made a move with Edmonton to get their guy at No. 1 overall. Is that something the Elks or Riders, sitting at No. 2 and 3 respectively, think about doing to ensure getting the guy they truly want?

I also wonder about Montreal as the only team with two picks in the first round. Do the Als use one of those two picks to move up for similar motivations? There’s certainly no harm in calling names at No. 5 and 7, but having multiple selections gives general manager Danny Maciocia some intriguing options.

We’ll get answers to all these questions starting Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, if not before.

The future is fun

Our Preseason Futures game launched last week to help get you set for the 2023 season. It’s free to play and the grand prize is $5,000, and all you have to do is take your best shot at a few predictions. Here’s a little sampling from me.

Which team will win the 110th Grey Cup in Hamilton?

I’m going Winnipeg. It took a herculean effort from Toronto to thwart a third straight Grey Cup in 2022, and with some real “last dance vibes,” I think the Bombers get back to the big game and take down their third title in four years.

Which team will finish first in the East at the end of the regular season?

A motivated Bo Levi Mitchell. A devastating defensive line. Some big free agent additions. I really like how Hamilton is shaping up.

Which team will finish first in the West at the end of the regular season?

I think the West will be extremely competitive once again, but it’s hard to bet against a healthy Winnipeg in the regular season. I’m going with them once again.

How many QB sacks will Lorenzo Mauldin IV have in the regular season?

With some of Ottawa’s defensive additions (Jovan Santos-Knox, Cariel Brooks, Michael Wakefield), I think less will rely solely on Mauldin in 2023. As such, I have him in and around 15 for this year, but that doesn’t mean I think he’ll be any less effective.

How many receiving yards will Eugene Lewis have in the regular season?

This is the toughest one I got thrown at me, but I’m going to pencil Lewis in at slightly higher than his 1,303 yards from 2022…so let’s say around 1,350. Even with a stacked group of Edmonton receivers, I think Lewis is in line for another huge season.