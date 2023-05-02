Elks take Carabins’ LB Michael Brodrique second overall

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks have selected linebacker Michael Brodrique with the second overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft.

Brodrique (six-foot-three, 216 pounds) was a two-time RSEQ All-Star and 2021 U SPORTS second-team All-Canadian while playing for the Carabins.

Through 22 career games, he’s had 68.5 total tackles (62 solo), 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and interception that went back for a touchdown and a pass breakup.

Brodrique fared well at the CFL Combine presented by New Era in Edmonton in March and was named a coaches’ pick for his performance on the final day of the combine. He also tied with Syracuse’s Matthew Bergeron for biggest gainer in the spring edition of the CFL’s Scouting Bureau, jumping up four spots to No. 11.