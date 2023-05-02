Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
Draft
Round
-
#- Overall
On The Clock
Next

Riders dive into draft w/ Lake Korte-Moore at third overall

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected UBC defensive lineman Lake Korte-Moore with the third overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft.

Through four seasons at UBC, Korte-Moore established himself as a defensive presence for the Thunderbirds.

“I think he’s an explosive playmaker. I don’t think he’s reached the top of his abilities yet,” TSN’s Marshall Ferguson said of Korte-Moore.

RELATED

» Team-by-team look at the 2023 CFL Draft
» View the entire 2023 CFL Draft Order
» Top Dog: REDBLACKS take Dontae Bull first overall
» Elks take Carabins’s LB Michael Brodrique with second pick
» Taking bull by the horns: REDBLACKS sign first overall pick
» Surprising twists in opening round of the CFL Draft
» Everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 CFL Draft
» Where To Watch: 2023 CFL Draft broadcast info
» Mock Draft 2.0: Who went first overall?
» Stock Assessment: Receivers and defensive backs
» Stock Assessment: Running backs and linebackers
» Stock Assessment: Breaking down the trenches
» More CFL Draft news and notes

The six-foot-five, 262-pound Ottawa product had 65.5 total tackles, nine sacks, a forced fumble and an interception with two pass breakups in his U SPORTS career. A Canada West All-Star in 2022 and a 2023 participant in the College Gridiron Showcase, he came out of the CFL Combine in Edmonton as the 13th-ranked prospect in the spring edition of the CFL’s Scouting Bureau. 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!