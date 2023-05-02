Riders dive into draft w/ Lake Korte-Moore at third overall

- News
TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected UBC defensive lineman Lake Korte-Moore with the third overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft.
Through four seasons at UBC, Korte-Moore established himself as a defensive presence for the Thunderbirds.
“I think he’s an explosive playmaker. I don’t think he’s reached the top of his abilities yet,” TSN’s Marshall Ferguson said of Korte-Moore.
The six-foot-five, 262-pound Ottawa product had 65.5 total tackles, nine sacks, a forced fumble and an interception with two pass breakups in his U SPORTS career. A Canada West All-Star in 2022 and a 2023 participant in the College Gridiron Showcase, he came out of the CFL Combine in Edmonton as the 13th-ranked prospect in the spring edition of the CFL’s Scouting Bureau.