Riders dive into draft w/ Lake Korte-Moore at third overall

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected UBC defensive lineman Lake Korte-Moore with the third overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft.

Through four seasons at UBC, Korte-Moore established himself as a defensive presence for the Thunderbirds.

“I think he’s an explosive playmaker. I don’t think he’s reached the top of his abilities yet,” TSN’s Marshall Ferguson said of Korte-Moore.

RELATED

» Team-by-team look at the 2023 CFL Draft

» View the entire 2023 CFL Draft Order

» Top Dog: REDBLACKS take Dontae Bull first overall

» Elks take Carabins’s LB Michael Brodrique with second pick

» Taking bull by the horns: REDBLACKS sign first overall pick

» Surprising twists in opening round of the CFL Draft

» Everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 CFL Draft

» Where To Watch: 2023 CFL Draft broadcast info

» Mock Draft 2.0: Who went first overall?

» Stock Assessment: Receivers and defensive backs

» Stock Assessment: Running backs and linebackers

» Stock Assessment: Breaking down the trenches

» More CFL Draft news and notes

The six-foot-five, 262-pound Ottawa product had 65.5 total tackles, nine sacks, a forced fumble and an interception with two pass breakups in his U SPORTS career. A Canada West All-Star in 2022 and a 2023 participant in the College Gridiron Showcase, he came out of the CFL Combine in Edmonton as the 13th-ranked prospect in the spring edition of the CFL’s Scouting Bureau.