Riders sign 2022 Global pick Lukas Ruoss

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Global linebacker Lukas Ruoss, the team announced on Tuesday.

Ruoss (six-foot-two, 230 pounds) was selected by the Roughriders in the second round, 14th overall, of the 2022 CFL Global Draft. He played the 2022 season with the Reign Fire of the European Football League where he tallied 62 tackles, six tackles for loss and three interceptions, including one pick-six, over 12 games.

The Swiss national attended the NFL International Combine in London in 2021. He played a strong 2021 season in the German Football League, earning 42 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception, one pass breakup and a blocked kick in eight games.

Ruoss spent two collegiate seasons (2018-2019) at Bemidji State, playing in 13 games. He earned 64 total tackles including 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery and two pass break-ups. Prior to becoming a Beaver, Ruoss attended West Hills College (2016) and American River College (2017). Ruoss has been a member of the Swiss National Team since 2012.