Taking Bull By The Horns: REDBLACKS sign No. 1 pick

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed 2023 first overall draft pick, offensive lineman Dontae Bull to a CFL rookie contract, the team announced on Tuesday night.

The news comes on the same day that the team took the same route with defensive lineman Blessman Ta’ala, the top pick in the CFL Global Draft. Ta’ala was signed just over an hour after the REDBLACKS opened the Global Draft by taking him.

“When drafting a player first overall, we want to have the ability to have them at training camp, to get started,” said REDBLACKS general manager Shawn Burke. “Dontae understood that, and we’re excited to have him under contract to be an Ottawa REDBLACK.”

Bull, 24, spent the last five seasons with Fresno State, appearing in 37 games, altogether. The Victoria, BC product entered the year as All-Mountain West offensive lineman, and started at right tackle for all seven games he suited up in during the 2022 campaign, before his season was cut short due to injury.