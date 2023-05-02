Top Dog: REDBLACKS take Dontae Bull first overall

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have selected offensive lineman Dontae Bull with the first overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft.

In drafting Bull, the REDBLACKS get a player that can pay big dividends to their offensive line.

The six-foot-seven, 320-pounder has started 27 of the 35 games he’s played for Fresno State, piling up experience at the left and right tackle spots. He’s been a key component of an explosive offensive line in that time.

In 2021, Fresno State finished with the top offence in the Mountain West conference and was the 14th-ranked offence in the FBS.

Last year, in Fresno State’s season-opening win over Cal Poly, the Bulldogs’ offence had 377 passing yards and 188 rushing yards. Bull started at right tackle in all seven of the Bulldogs’ games in 2022.

The REDBLACKS also had the first overall pick in the 2023 Global Draft, selecting defensive lineman Blessman Ta’ala from Hawaiii earlier on Tuesday.