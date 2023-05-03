Bombers sign three including National LB Robbie Lowes

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed two American players in kicker Marc Orozco and offensive lineman Chris Ivy, and National linebacker Robbie Lowes, the team announced on Wednesday.

Orozco (5-9, 170; Grambling State; born: February 13, 1996, in Denton, Tex.) comes to the Blue Bombers after a collegiate career with the Tigers (2014-18) and two seasons with the Albany Empire of the National Arena League. Orozco, who can placekick and punt, finished his days at Grambling with an 87.9 field-goal percentage after hitting on 51 of 58 attempts while connecting on 96.8 percent of his converts. He was named an All-Southwest Athletic Conference First Team and a BOXTOROW All-American in 2017.

Ivy (6-3, 296; University of Tulsa; born: June 26, 1997, in Wichita, KS.) played in 35 games over three years (2017-19) with the Golden Hurricanes and three games this season with the Tulsa Oilers of the Indoor Football League before committing to the Blue Bombers.

Lowes (6-1, 205; Regina born: June 26, 1997, in Regina, SK) was originally drafted by Winnipeg in the fourth round, 34th overall in the 2021 CFL Draft. Lowes played two games for the Blue Bombers in 2021, and suffered a season ending injury during training camp in 2022. Lowes started all eight Canada West games in 2019 for the Regina Rams. He finished third on the team with a total of 35 tackles (29 solo, 12 assisted) and added an interception, a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles, and two blocked kicks.