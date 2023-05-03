Stamps add QB Chris Reynolds, OL Brandon Weldon

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed a pair of American players – quarterback Chris Reynolds and offensive lineman Brandon Weldon.

Reynolds (five-foot-11, 202 pounds) played 46 games over five seasons at UNC Charlotte and holds numerous 49ers records including career passing yards (10,266) and passing touchdowns (84), most passing yards (2,684) and touchdowns (26) in a season, most passing yards (448) and touchdowns (five) in a game as well as best career completion percentage (62.3) and most career 300-yard passing games (eight). He completed 794 of 1,274 passes and had 375 carries for 887 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Reynolds was a team captain his final three seasons and was a four-time honourable mention for all-Conference USA honours.

RELATED

» Buy the new Stampeders jerseys here!

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Landry: Ka’Deem Carey ready to climb mountain in ’23

» Stamps sign veteran DB Nick Taylor

Weldon (six-foot-three, 300 pounds) played 48 games over four seasons at Sacramento State. He was voted first-team all-Big Sky Conference in 2022 after starting 13 games – 11 at right guard and two at left guard – and helping the Hornets set school records with 3,163 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns.

Weldon earned second-team all-Big Sky honours in 2021 as he made 12 starts at right guard and was part of an offensive line that allowed just 18 sacks. During his sophomore season, he started 13 games at right tackle.