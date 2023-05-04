Als bring back National WR Hergy Mayala

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Thursday that the team has brought back National receiver Hergy Mayala. Mayala became a free agent earlier this year on February 14.

Mayala was in uniform for every regular season game with the team in 2022, catching 33 passes for 409 yards and two majors. The 27-year-old spent his first two CFL seasons with the Calgary Stampeders after being their first round pick (8th overall) in the 2019 CFL Draft.

In 29 games with the Stamps, the Congo native collected 846 yards on 67 receptions and he scored five touchdowns.

The Alouettes also added three American players to their roster: receiver Austin Mack, defensive lineman Michael Kennedy and defensive back Jalen Embry.

Mack played four seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes and caught 79 balls, amassed 1,050 yards while scoring six touchdowns. The 25-year-old has played for the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.

Kennedy played 52 games across five campaigns with the Northern Illinois University Huskies, amassing 47 solo tackles, including 17.5 tackles for loss. The 23-year-old knocked down two passes, forced a fumble, recovered one and added 9.5 sacks.

Embry attended the Houston Texans mini camp in 2019 and played for the Frankfurt Galaxy in 2022 in the European League of Football. The defensive back played two seasons with the Northern Illinois University Huskies. In 24 games, the 27-year-old earned 65 solo tackles, 23 assisted, while also picking off 11 passes. He spent time with the Iowa University Hawkeyes and with the Iowa Central Community College Tritons.

The Alouettes also announced that National defensive back Treshaun Abrahams is retiring.