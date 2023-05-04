Back In Business: Bombers sign K Sergio Castillo

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Thursday that they’ve signed veteran kicker Sergio Castillo to a one-year contract.

Castillo (five-foot-11, 196 pounds) returns to the Blue Bombers for a third stint after beginning his CFL career in Winnipeg in 2015 and then returning late in 2021 at the trade deadline before playing an instrumental role in the club’s second of back-to-back Grey Cup Championships.

Castillo’s signing will certainly heighten the competition at training camp when it opens later this month.

Castillo has appeared in 59 CFL games over six seasons with the Blue Bombers (2015), Ottawa REDBLACKS (2016), Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2017), BC Lions (2019), Blue Bombers (2021) and Elks (2022). He was also in training camp with the Tennessee Titans in 2021 after playing in seven games with the New York Jets in 2020.

Castillo holds a career field goal percentage of 85.5 in the CFL, having made 124 of his 145 attempts, and has a career convert percentage of 90.4. Castillo went 37-of-44 (84.1 per cent) in field goal attempts with the Elks last year while connecting on 26-of-29 (89.7 per cent) of his convert attempts.

He was named CFL All-Star in 2019 with the Lions after connecting on 41-of-45 field goal attempts (91.1 per cent), including five field goals covering 50 yards or longer.

Castillo was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons in 2014, but made his professional debut with the Bombers in October of 2015, making all five of his field goal attempts. He finished that year going 10-of-13 for the club before Justin Medlock was signed in free agency in 2016.

In 2017 he suffered a season-ending knee injury while with Hamilton and did not kick again in a game in 2018. He has also had stints with the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football and the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL.

In other special teams news on Thursday, the Bombers announced that they’ve added Global punter Karl Schmitz to the roster.