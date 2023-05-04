Elks release K Sergio Castillo, DL Avery Ellis, sign two more

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced on Thursday that they have released kicker Sergio Castillo and defensive lineman Avery Ellis.

Castillo played in all 18 games for the Elks in 2022, converting on 37-of-44 field goals, while averaging 60 yards on kickoffs.

Ellis was acquired by the Elks with a third round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft from the Montreal Alouettes in exchange for Thomas Costigan and Nafees Lyon on Aug. 31, 2022. He appeared in seven games for Edmonton, recording 16 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble.

The team also signed National defensive lineman Olivier Charles-Pierre and American wide receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown.

Charles-Pierre appeared in 13 games for Incarnate Word as a graduate student in 2022, recording 11 solo tackles, 7.5 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble. A native Of Laval, QC, he attended Houston from 2019 to 2021, compiling 10 solo tackles, three tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 24 games over three years. Prior to Houston, he played at New Mexico Military Institute, where he was named a preseason Junior College All-American by GridironRR.com in 2018.

As a redshirt senior in 2022, Sullivan-Brown appeared in 10 games for Massachusetts, where he earned Pro Football Network All-Independent Second Team honours after making 27 catches for 373 yards with two receiving touchdowns. The Bowie, Md., product previously played at Penn State from 2018 to 2021, totalling 17 receptions for 163 yards in 37 games over four seasons with the Nittany Lions.