REDBLACKS sign five, including Global pick Lucas Lavin

OTTAWA — Swedish offensive lineman Lucas Lavin is one of five signings that the Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Thursday.

Lavin (six-foot-five, 327 pounds), was the first pick of the second round (10th overall) in Tuesday’s CFL Global Draft. Along with defensive lineman Blessman Ta’ala, the REDBLACKS’ first overall choice in the Global Draft, Lavin becomes the second Global to sign with the team. The REDBLACKS also quickly signed the top pick in the CFL Draft, offensive lineman Dontae Bull, on Tuesday evening.

The 27-year-old most recently played for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, after transferring from Northern Colorado in the summer of 2022. A native of Nykoping, Sweden, Lavin helped the UTC Mocs to a 7-4 finish last season.

The REDBLACKS also announced the signings of American quarterback Charlie Brewer, American offensive lineman Frank Ball, Global defensive lineman Thomas Schaffer and American running back De’Montre Tuggle.