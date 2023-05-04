Riders sign American LB Kyrei Fisher-Morris

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Kyrei Fisher-Morris, the team announced on Thursday.

Fisher-Morris (six-foot-one, 237 pounds) played four collegiate seasons (2019-2022) at Oregon State University. The former Beaver recorded 114 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, and six pass knockdowns in 31 games. In 2022, the Oklahoma native started all 13 games with 77 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception and six pass knockdowns to earn an All-Pac-12 Honourable Mention.

Previously, Fisher-Morris spent two collegiate seasons (2017-2018) at the University of Arkansas. The 24-year-old saw action in four games and registered one tackle.

Additionally, the club has released American linebacker Justin Rice. The team also announced that National wide receiver Riley Boersma has retired.